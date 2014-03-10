SHANGHAI, March 10 China's benchmark seven-day bond repurchase rate opened at 2.20 percent, its lowest opening quote since April 2013, following the release of disappointing macroeconomic data this weekend.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has been letting short-term money rates slide steadily, beginning in early February, which economists suspect is intended to provide more support for economic growth while simultateously discouraging hot money inflows.

