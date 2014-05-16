* PBOC injects 44 bln yuan via open market operations * Policy report discusses slowdown of economy * Report implies easing not imminent, but possible in H2-traders * Money market rates seen remaining low until mid-June By Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, May 16 China's money market rates moved narrowly this week as the central bank signalled it was taking a more accommodative liquidity stance by injecting cash into the markets. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) injected 44 billion yuan ($7.1 billion) this week through open market operations, compared with a net drain of 60 billion yuan last week, reinforcing its relatively dovish behavior in the money markets this year. The weighted average of the benchmark seven-day bond repurchase agreement rate stood at 3.11 percent at midday on Friday, down 6 basis points from last week's close. The overnight repo rate rose a moderate 16 basis points to 2.37 percent, while the 14-day repo edged up 2 basis points to 4.10 percent. Traders see money market rates remaining at relatively low levels until mid-June when seasonal cash calls at the end of a quarter will emerge. "What is surprising is that the PBOC injected cash this week in the middle of a month, a time when the liquidity situation is typically loose and the central bank typically drains money," said a dealer at an Asian bank in Shanghai. "Its liquidity stance has turned quite dovish so far this year, although it has yet to give any signs of an immediate monetary easing via a bank reserve ratio cut." Money market conditions have remained much looser this year compared with the second part of last year, as the PBOC has withdrawn only moderate amounts of cash through mild operations, as it aims to support the sagging economy, traders said. The central bank has also been willing to keep conditions looser because banks appear to have reduced shadow banking activity, which had become a large source of short-term funding demand prior to an official crackdown on off-balance activities last year, traders say. In its first-quarter monetary policy implementation report published earlier this month, the PBOC discussed the threat posted by the sharp slowdown in the world's second-largest economy. Some traders suggested the central bank could be preparing for monetary easing. Last year, the central bank actively drained cash from the financial system to suppress a surge in shadow banking, which posed a threat to financial stability. That caused two market squeezes in June and December, which roiled global markets. But in a sign that shadow bank activity is slowing down this year, banks' off-balance financing, namely entrusted loans, trust loans and banks' acceptances, dropped to 27.8 percent of the country's total social financing in the first quarter, off a significant 5 percentage points from a year earlier, the PBOC's monetary policy report showed. China's fixed income markets have also seen a steep downtrend this year, with the benchmark five-year interest rate swap at 4.07 percent by midday on Friday, compared with the recent peak of 5.3 percent hit on Jan. 6. More liquidity sensitive one-year IRS dropped to 3.68 percent, from 5.24 percent touched on Jan. 2. SHORT TERM RATES: Instrument RIC Rate* Change (weekly, bps)** 1-day repo 2.37 +16 7-day repo 3.11 -6 14-day repo 3.10 +2 7-day SHIBOR 3.13 -6 *The volume-weighted average price (VWAP) at midday Friday ** Compared to the VWAP at market close the previous Friday KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread (bps)* 2 yr IRS based on 1 2.9177 -8.23 year benchmark 5 yr 7-day repo swap 3.68 +68 1 yr 7-day repo swap 4.07 +107 *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise. GOVERNMENT BOND FUTURES Instrument RIC Price Change (Yuan) (weekly) Jun 2014 5 yr 92.95 -0.40 Sep 2014 5 yr 93.50 -0.21 Dec 2014 5 yr 93.60 -0.10