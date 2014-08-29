SHANGHAI, Aug 29 China's money rates rose this week as initial public offers (IPO) and month-end factors tightened liquidity, but gains were capped as the central bank injected more funds into the market, traders said. The weighted average of the benchmark seven-day bond repurchase agreement stood at 3.64 percent by midday on Friday, edging up 25.01 basis points from last week's close. The overnight repo rate was at 2.90 percent, up 5.91 basis points. Another actively traded tenor, the 14-day repo, rose 35.03 basis points for the week to 4.27 percent. Ten companies opened IPO subscriptions on Thursday and Friday, which is expected to lock up as much as 1 trillion yuan ($162.69 billion) of funds until earlier next week. On Thursday, overnight pledged bond repurchase agreements touched 50.5 percent - the highest level since last October - and the two-day pledged repo hit a record high 97.0 percent. The pledged repos, traded on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, are a derivative fundraising tool used in China's stock exchanges to raise funds for quick transactions. Month-end factors also put pressure on cash demand this week, traders said, as Chinese banks typically need more funds to meet regulatory requirements such as loan-to-deposit ratios at the end of the month. "The liquidity is tight, but not as tight as expected as some big state-owned banks have been lending money to support the market since yesterday," said a trader at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has also increased the liquidity supply this week, injecting a total of 105 billion yuan into the money markets via open market operations and deposit auctions. After Thursday's regular open market operation, the central bank has now injected a net 24 billion yuan of money so far this year, the first time in 2014 the figure has turned positive, as it continues to ensure sufficient liquidity in the system amid signs of slowing economic growth. TARGETED EASING Traders expect liquidity conditions to improve from next month also as the central bank is expected to stick to its targeted monetary policy to boost the economic growth in the world's second largest economy. On Wednesday, the PBOC said it cut re-lending interest rates for loans to the agricultural sector by one percentage point, the first time that it publicly confirmed targeted interest rate cuts. "Despite the limited impact of this targeted interest rate cut given its size, it further sends out signals that the central bank will continue to hold the targeted policy easing stance for now," said a trader at a Chinese state-owned commercial bank in Shanghai. But he added that if the August economic data remains sluggish, it is possible the PBOC would resort to a broader monetary easing, including reserve requirement ratio or interest rate cut. The State Council, China's cabinet, said in a statement on Wednesday that China will maintain its "targeted" policy stance to keep economic growth on track. The world's second largest economy has seen softness again since July, suggesting more policy support is needed to boost the economic growth in the near term. A Reuters poll showed on Thursday that activity in China's vast factory sector likely weakened in August as demand faltered. SHORT TERM RATES: Instrument RIC Rate* Change (weekly, bps)** 1-day repo 2.90 5.91 7-day repo 3.64 25.01 14-day repo 4.27 35.03 7-day SHIBOR 3.54 16.9 *The volume-weighted average price (Vwap) at midday Friday ** Compared to the Vwap at market close the previous Friday KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread (bps) 2 yr IRS based on 1 2.908 -9 year benchmark * 5 yr 7-day repo swap 3.8300 83 1 yr 7-day repo swap 3.5850 59 *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise. GOVERNMENT BOND FUTURES Instrument RIC Price Weekly change (%) Sep 2014 5 yr 93.33 0.18% Dec 2014 5 yr 93.75 0.18% Mar 2015 5 yr 94.16 0.25%

(1 US dollar = 6.1465 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kazunori Takada and Eric Meijer)