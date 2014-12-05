SHANGHAI, Dec 5 China's money rates slid this week and yields on lower rated bonds rose as investors factored in growing expectations that the central bank will ease monetary policy further. The weighted average benchmark seven-day repo contract lost nearly 7 basis points from last week's close to 3.41 percent, while the 14-day tenor dropped 12 points. The spread between yields on AAA and AA rated corporate bonds rose as markets priced more risk into lower-quality issuers. Surveys published this week showing factory activity weakening added to worries over how long the slowdown in China's economic growth would last, leading to some predictions that the People's Bank of China (PBOC) will have to ease policy further having cut interest rates two weeks ago. "We see little improvement in activity indicators in November," ANZ economists wrote in a research note, predicting that the PBOC will add more liquidity and encourage banks to lend more in response. "In addition, seasonal pattern suggests that China's fiscal spending usually surges at the end of the year, which will not only improve the inter-bank market liquidity conditions, but also somewhat lift up the demand for manufacturing goods." Credit indicators were mixed. Benchmark bond yields have declined. And the prime lending rate, a survey-based indicator of one year loan rates from contributing banks, has fallen sharply in recent weeks to 5.51 percent. But the Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (SHIBOR) has risen sharply since mid November. SHORT TERM RATES: Instrument RIC Rate* Change (weekly, bps)** 1-day repo CN1DRP=CFXS 2.62 -10.94 7-day repo CN7DRP=CFXS 3.41 -6.8 14-day repo CN14DRP=CFXS 3.97 -12.07 7-day SHIBOR SHICNYSWD= 3.39 6.8 *The volume-weighted average price (Vwap) at midday Friday ** Compared to the Vwap at market close the previous Friday KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread (bps) 2 yr IRS based on 1 CNABAD2YF= 2.6267 -37 year benchmark * 5 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R5Y= 3.4300 43 1 yr 7-day repo swap CNYQB7R1Y= 3.0500 5 *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise. >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - China won't consider more rate cuts or easing until Q4 data out - China ready to cut rates again on fears of deflation -China cuts interest rates to spur growth, ease debt pressure - As China looks to ease policy, yuan may be set to fall DATA POINTS - Fiscal deposits drive interbank liquidity trends GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pem75t - Maturing central bank bills and repos upcoming GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/vyr95t - Chinese government bond curve rises on rate reform expectations GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t - China's interest-rate swap curve rises, flattens on liquidity fears GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t - China corp bond spreads widen on risk aversion GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)