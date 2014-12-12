By Lu Jianxin and Kazunori Takada SHANGHAI, Dec 12 China's money market rates rose this week, buoyed by seasonal demand at year-end and by how investors prepared to make bids for a series of coming initial public offerings, traders said. The rise following late November's unexpected official interest rate cut reflected how liquidity conditions remained relatively tight due to reduced supply, thanks to lower bank deposits and other factors. "The market's fragile ability to handle seasonal cash-calls reflects liquidity has far from reached the level that will enable a lowering of funding costs pledged by regulators," said a dealer at a major Chinese state-owned bank in Shanghai. "This market reality is unlikely to change much, at least in the coming couple months unless the central bank cuts banks' required reserve ratios (RRR)." The weighted average of the benchmark seven-day repo rate was up 23 basis points at 3.65 percent by midday compared with the close last Friday. Another active contract, the 14-day rate, jumped 36 basis points compared with the Dec. 5 close, to 4.31 percent. The rates are likely to remain high next week as companies withdraw money from banks to pay annual bonuses while banks need more cash to polish their books for year-end, traders said. In addition, 12 IPOs will be launched on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges in the next two weeks. Traders estimate these will tie up more than 1 trillion yuan ($163 billion) of subscription money for a few days. RRR CUT LOOMING? People's Bank of China BOC data showed deposits at Chinese banks dropped by 186.6 billion yuan ($30 billion) in October, due mainly to new rules capping banks' end-month bank deposits. The October fall followed a decline of 950.4 billion yuan in the July-September, the first quarterly fall since the data was first published in 2000. (Graphic: link.reuters.com/syk63w) Moreover, the central bank has also been buying fewer dollars this year, which has the effect of curbing the money supply by reducing the amount of yuan coming into circulation. Data shows the PBOC's foreign-exchange assets increased by 776.8 billion yuan in the first 10 months of this year, well below the 2.14 trillion yuan increase in the same period a year earlier, as the central bank had less need to intervene. (Graphic: link.reuters.com/ryk63w) Market players thus believe that there is a strong possibility the People's Bank of China (PBOC) will cut the RRR offset the supply gap. "We are almost certain that an RRR cut is coming soon, although it is difficult to gauge the exact time," said Zhou Hao, an economist at ANZ. "This is mainly because the government appears still hoping China could hit its 7.5 percent growth target for this year." Figures on inflation, imports and fiscal spending in November have already undershot expectations since the PBOC's Nov. 21 rate cut, bolstering the case of more monetary easing. The central bank told Chinese banks to lend more in the final months of 2014 and relaxed enforcement of loan-to-deposit ratios to expand credit, sources told Reuters on Thursday. SHORT TERM RATES: Instrument RIC Rate* Change (weekly, bps)** 1-day repo 2.63 +0.91 7-day repo 3.65 +22.75 14-day repo 4.31 +35.72 7-day SHIBOR 3.59 +19.7 *The volume-weighted average price (VWAP) at midday Friday ** Compared to the VWAP at market close the previous Friday KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread (bps) 2 yr IRS based on 1 2.5475 -20.25 year benchmark * 5 yr 7-day repo swap 3.46 +71 1 yr 7-day repo swap 3.29 +54 *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise. GOVERNMENT BOND FUTURES Instrument RIC Price Weekly change (pct) Dec 2014 5 yr 95.12 +0.09 Mar 2015 5 yr 95.85 +0.19 Jun 2015 5 yr 96.27 +0.13 >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - As China looks to ease policy, yuan may be set to fall - China sticks to targeted support as leaders work on reform - PBOC seen holding liquidity hard line despite soggy data - Lending relaxation to help stabilise market interest rates - As cash crunch anniversary looms, traders guess at c.bank policy direction - China money dealers see stability, not easing going forward - Muted impact of capital inflows a step towards liberalizing deposits - Tax man's attack on shadow banking startles markets - China eases Jan credit squeeze with cash, surprising transparency - Market braces for bouts of tight liquidity in 2014 - Beijing eases corporate debt rules to offset crackdown - China corporate financing squeezed as reform plans spark rate spike DATA POINTS - Fiscal deposits drive interbank liquidity trends GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pem75t - China hot money tracker: Hot money inflows slow to a trickle in Dec 2013 GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/saz74t - Maturing central bank bills and repos upcoming GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/vyr95t - Chinese government bond curve rises on rate reform expectations GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t - China's interest-rate swap curve rises, flattens on liquidity fears GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t - China corp. bond spreads widen on risk aversion GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> ($1 = 6.19 Yuan) (Editing by Richard Borsuk)