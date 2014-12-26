SHANGHAI, Dec 26 China's money market rates slid this week as funds locked up for IPO share subscriptions were unfrozen and the Ministry of Finance injected liquidity into the market via an opaque policy tool known as fiscal deposits, traders said. Market sentiment also improved after reports said that the People's Bank of China (PBOC) plans to include interbank lending by non-bank financial institutions as part of the calculated deposit base, which will expand the base for calculating loan-to-deposit ratios. By midday, the weighted average of the benchmark seven-day repo rate had fallen 122 basis points from last Friday's close to 4.71 percent. The active 14-day rate, dropped 96 basis points from Dec. 19's close to 5.43 percent, while the one-day rate fell 32 basis points. "Liquidity is much better this week, as IPO money comes back and fiscal deposits have been poured into the banking system," said a dealer at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai. About 10 initial public offerings (IPOs) launched in the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges were opened to investor subscriptions last week and this week, together locking up around 1.6 trillion yuan ($258 billion) for a few days before the money began to be released, starting Wednesday. The finance ministry typically redistributes a large amount of taxes collected from firms in December via the form of fiscal deposits, which typically help ease the year-end liquidity pressure in the money market. RJR CUT LESS LIKELY Among other local media reports, the China Business News said on Wednesday that the PBOC had convened a meeting of 24 financial institutions, telling them that even if interbank assets are included in the deposit base, they may not need to set aside additional reserves, leaving more liquidity available for lending and investment. Central bank officials have declined to comment. "The reports made the market believe that the typical end-year liquidity crunch in money market will be over soon and that money market rates will drop further in coming weeks," said a trader at a European bank in Shanghai. Traders, however, pointed out that if the reports were proven true, the central bank would be less likely to cut banks' reserve requirement ratio (RJR) in the near term - a previously much anticipated move as Beijing is easing its monetary policy to support its slowing economy. Among a slew of economy-boosting steps, the PBOC told Chinese banks to lend more in the final months of 2014 and relaxed enforcement of loan-to-deposit ratios. These steps have made it less necessary for the central bank to resort to its traditional open market operations to inject funds into the market, with the PBOC has skipping its weekly operations since late November. SHORT TERM RATES: Instrument RICH Rate* Change (weekly, bps)** 1-day repo 3.42 -32.29 7-day repo 4.71 -122.16 14-day repo 5.43 -95.67 7-day SHIBOR 4.82 -55.2 *The volume-weighted average price (VWAP) at midday Friday ** Compared to the VWAP at market close the previous Friday KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread (bps) 2 yr IRS based on 1 2.5683 -43 year benchmark * 5 yr 7-day repo swap 3.4100 41 1 yr 7-day repo swap 3.3350 34 *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise. GOVERNMENT BOND FUTURES Instrument RIC Price Weekly change (pct) Mar 2015 5 yr 96.77 +0.34 Jun 2015 5 yr 96.31 +0.43 Sep 2015 5 yr 97.39 +0.47

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Eric Meijer)