SHANGHAI/HONG KONG Dec 31 Chinese money rates dropped sharply as 2014, a consequence of how Beijing in the second half abandoned a tight liquidity stance and then made back-door liquidity injections and surprised with an interest rate cut.

For 2015, with data pointing to lingering weakness in growth, the market widely expects the People's Bank of China (PBOC) to continue easing.

Traders expect more cuts in official rates and - the market fails to respond - a reduction in banks' required reserve ratios (RRR), when would let them lend significantly more.

"The policy trend is clear-cut," said a dealer at a major Chinese state-owned bank in Shanghai who expects both rate and RRR trims. "The only questions are when and how many times."

For Alex Wolf, emerging markets economist at Standard Life Investments in Edinburgh, the November rate cut signalled policymakers "are shifting monetary policy more towards supporting growth. While policy this year has been characterized by stop-and-go cycles, this move signals a more substantial shift towards prioritizing growth over reform."

The rate "sends the signal that we should expect general credit expansion through other policy instruments", he said.

At midday on Wednesday, the weighted average of the benchmark seven-day repo rate was 4.86 percent, down 54 basis points from the end-2013 level. (Graphic: link.reuters.com/jeh73w)

FROM TIGHTENING TO EASING

This past year opened with China markets desperate for cash and intimidated by a central bank which engineered massive cash crunches in June and December 2013, part of a running campaign to curb the bulging shadow banking sector.

But things changed dramatically in the second half, as economic indicators began to consistently surprise on the downside, and bank lending slid.

In response, the PBOC changed tactics, dropping the short-term yet transparent cash management tools that prevailed in 2013 in favour of back-door injections for longer periods of time. And on a Friday night in November, it cut guidance lending rates.

Prior to the Nov. 21 announcement, the PBOC said it had pumped 769.5 billion yuan ($124 billion) of three-month loans into banks via a new tool in July-September and had offered 1 trillion yuan in loans to the China Development Bank.

In the last 2014 move, the central bank adjusted the way it calculates loan-to-deposit ratios (LDR) at Chinese banks in such a way as to release even more liquidity into the system.

FIXED INCOME IMPLIES MORE EASING

China's interest rate swaps (IRS) staged a dramatic fall in October, as investors bet that weak economic data would force the PBOC to cut benchmark deposit rates.

Following the November cut, IRS are pricing at a level that implies another rate cut, with the benchmark two-year IRS quoting at 2.53 percent on Thursday, compared with 2.75 percent for China's one-year deposit rate. ($1 = 6.20 Yuan)

(Additional reporting by Umesh Desai in Hong Kong; Editing by Richard Borsuk)