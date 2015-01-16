SHANGHAI, Jan 16 China's money market rates were little changed this week amid a spurt of initial public offerings (IPOs), with traders divided over whether the central bank will cut banks' required reserve ratio (RRR) after the latest credit data. Loan data on Thursday pointed to the resurgence of shadow banking activities despite an ongoing crackdown on the sector by regulators, traders said. Pumping more money into the system now may only encourage more speculative activities. The central bank's latest reform to adjust the way to measure bank deposits and loans has also failed to inject much money into the banking system as some had expected. By midday, the weighted average of the benchmark seven-day repo rate had climbed a moderate 9 basis points from last Friday's close to 3.85 percent. The active 14-day rate dropped 14 basis points to 4.65 percent, while the one-day rate fell 16 basis points. "The market is calm," said a trader at a Chinese city commercial bank in Shanghai. Twenty-two IPOs launched in the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges were opened to investor subscriptions this week, locking up around 2 trillion yuan, according to stock analysts' estimates. The impact on the interbank money market has been mild as investors mainly raise funds by selling existing shareholdings. For example, the overnight pledged repo rate in the Shanghai bourse climbed as high as 14 percent on Thursday. TO EASE OR NOT TO EASE? The December credit data set off alarm bells, showing shadow banking portion in the total social financing (TSF) climbed to the highest since January, reversing a shrinking trend seen in the second half of 2014. Some traders said if the central bank cut the RRR now, money injected is more likely to flow into speculative sectors, such as property, rather than into real economic activity. As a result, although the market has long anticipated an RRR cut to set a floor for a slowdown of the world's second-largest economy, it seems less likely in the short term, they said. "The central bank probably can wait until the results of the first-quarter economic performance to decide whether to do it," said a trader at a Chinese state-owned bank in Shanghai. In a sign of official caution over a liquidity loosening, the People's Bank of China explained on Thursday that its latest move to adjust the way to measure bank deposits and loans was not a form of easing, but a reform to improve supervision of banks' operations. SHORT TERM RATES: Instrument RIC Rate* Change (weekly, bps)** 1-day repo 2.60 -15.61 7-day repo 3.85 9.17 14-day repo 4.65 -14.44 7-day SHIBOR 3.85 11 *The volume-weighted average price (VWAP) at midday Friday ** Compared to the VWAP at market close the previous Friday KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread (bps) 2 yr IRS based on 1 2.615 -39 year benchmark * 5 yr 7-day repo swap 3.2100 21 1 yr 7-day repo swap 3.3150 32 *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise. GOVERNMENT BOND FUTURES Instrument RIC Price Weekly change (pct) Mar 2015 5 yr 97.41 +0.33 Jun 2015 5 yr 97.89 +0.31 Sep 2015 5 yr 98.28 +0.29 >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - As China looks to ease policy, yuan may be set to fall - China sticks to targeted support as leaders work on reform - PBOC seen holding liquidity hard line despite soggy data - Lending relaxation to help stabilise market interest rates - As cash crunch anniversary looms, traders guess at c.bank policy direction - China money dealers see stability, not easing going forward - Muted impact of capital inflows a step towards liberalizing deposits - Tax man's attack on shadow banking startles markets - China eases Jan credit squeeze with cash, surprising transparency - Market braces for bouts of tight liquidity in 2014 - Beijing eases corporate debt rules to offset crackdown - China corporate financing squeezed as reform plans spark rate spike DATA POINTS - Fiscal deposits drive interbank liquidity trends GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pem75t - China hot money tracker: Hot money inflows slow to a trickle in Dec 2013 GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/saz74t - Maturing central bank bills and repos upcoming GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/vyr95t - Chinese government bond curve rises on rate reform expectations GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t - China's interest-rate swap curve rises, flattens on liquidity fears GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t - China corp. bond spreads widen on risk aversion GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)