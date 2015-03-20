SHANGHAI, March 20 China's money rates fell markedly this week as cash flowed back into the system after an extended period of tightness following the Lunar New Year holiday in late February. Money market rates usually fall shortly after the holiday, as banks release cash held in escrow to get them through the week-long break when Chinese markets are closed. But this year, they remained elevated nearly a month after markets resumed trade, raising eyebrows among analysts. But rates finally moved down in concert this week, suggesting that a series of policy easing measures may be taking some effect in the interbank market, though key rates still remain relatively high. On Friday, the weighted average of the benchmark seven-day bond repurchase agreement was quoted at 4.21 percent by midday, down 50 basis points from the close last Friday but still above 4 percent, considered indicative of mild tightness. The one-day rate dropped 15 basis points from the March 13 close to 3.25 percent by midday, while the 14-day rate fell 32 basis points to 4.44 percent. Nonetheless, funding conditions for many borrowers - particularly short-term - remain tight and more easing measures will likely be required, economists say, with real interest rates rising in the face of sustained deflationary pressure. "Despite previous interest rate and RRR (reserve requirement) cuts, interbank interest rates remained high in January-February, which likely added upward pressure to funding costs in the real economy," said Helen Qiao, the Greater China chief economist at Morgan Stanley in a note on March 16. "Specifically, we expect one more interest rate cut in 2Q and more RRR cuts if FX inflow remains weak," she wrote. SHORT TERM RATES: Instrument RIC Rate* Change (weekly, bps)** 1-day repo CN1DRP=CFXS 3.25 -15.41 7-day repo CN7DRP=CFXS 4.21 -50.35 14-day repo CN14DRP=CFXS 4.44 -31.82 7-day SHIBOR SHICNYSWD= 4.33 -40.7 *The volume-weighted average price (Vwap) at midday Friday ** Compared to the Vwap at market close the previous Friday KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread (bps) 2 yr IRS based CNABAD2YF= 2.38 -62 on 1 year benchmark * 5 yr 7-day repo CNYQB7R5Y= 3.3200 32 swap 1 yr 7-day repo CNYQB7R1Y= 3.4750 48 swap *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise. GOVERNMENT BOND FUTURES Contract RIC Rate* Change (weekly, Pct bps)** change Jun CTFM5 98.145 -24.9 -0.25% Sep CTFU5 98.515 -59.5225 -0.38% Dec CTFZ5 99.050 N/A N/A >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - China won't consider more rate cuts or easing until Q4 data out -China ready to cut rates again on fears of deflation -China cuts interest rates to spur growth, ease debt pressure - As China looks to ease policy, yuan may be set to fall DATA POINTS -Hot money flows GRAPHIC link.reuters.com/kyx83w - Fiscal deposits drive interbank liquidity trends GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pem75t - Maturing central bank bills and repos upcoming GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/vyr95t - Chinese government bond curve rises on rate reform expectations GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t - China's interest-rate swap curve rises, flattens on liquidity fears GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t - China corp bond spreads widen on risk aversion GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> (Reporting by Nathaniel Taplin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard Borsuk)