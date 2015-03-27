SHANGHAI, March 27 Chinese money rates fell sharply for the second week in a row as the central lowered its guidance for the seven-day repurchase agreement (repo) and pressure on yuan liquidity from a rising dollar abated. On Tuesday, the Chinese central bank adjusted its guidance for the seven-day repo down 10 basis points to 3.55 percent, following a similar cut on March 17. At midday on Friday, the volume weighted average yield for the benchmark seven-day repo was trading at 3.90 percent. For the week, the seven-day repo was down 31 basis points, following a 50 point drop the week before. The 14-day repo was also down for the week but less sharply, falling 12 basis points to 4.36 percent. Despite a series of easing measures by the Chinese central bank since last November, short-term interbank rates had remained worrying high until the past 10 days. Analysts cited lower central bank foreign exchange purchases due to the rising dollar and short-term margin borrowing by speculators in China's stock market as key reasons pushing short-rates up. Several of these factors weighing on liquidity have recently begun to abate. The end of subscriptions for a slew of initial public offerings (IPOs) last week have ensured fresh liquidity flowed back into the money market, traders said. "It's easy to borrow money late this week after the IPOs," said a dealer at a Chinese commercial bank last week in Shanghai. Weakness in the dollar following the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting in mid-March also removed another source of pressure on yuan liquidity. And greater confidence in banks creditworthiness following the Ministry of Finance's announcement of a one trillion yuan ($160.86 billion) local government debt swap may also be helping ease yields back down. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) cut interest rates on Feb. 28 in its latest effort to support the economy as momentum slows, after its first rate cut in more than two years in November and a reduction in banks' reserve requirement ratios (RRR) in early February. Money market rates have been slow to follow policy rates lower, but now appear to be finally heading down. SHORT TERM RATES: Instrument RIC Rate* Change (weekly, bps)** 1-day repo 3.20 -4.71 7-day repo 3.90 -31.47 14-day SHIBOR 4.76 -11.12 7-day SHIBOR 3.89 -43.8 *The volume-weighted average price (Vwap) at midday Friday ** Compared to the Vwap at market close the previous Friday KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread vs 1 yr official deposit rate* 2 yr IRS based on 1 2.34 -66 year benchmark 5 yr 7-day repo swap 3.60 +60 1 yr 7-day repo swap 3.55 +55 *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise. GOVERNMENT BOND FUTURES Contract RIC Rate* Pct change (pct) Jun 2015 97.35 -0.79 Sep 2015 97.70 -0.81 Dec 2015 98.35 -0.74 >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - China won't consider more rate cuts or easing until Q4 data out - China ready to cut rates again on fears of deflation - China cuts interest rates to spur growth, ease debt pressure - As China looks to ease policy, yuan may be set to fall - Lending relaxation to help stabilise market interest rates - As cash crunch anniversary looms, traders guess at c.bank policy direction - Muted impact of capital inflows a step towards liberalizing deposits - Tax man's attack on shadow banking startles markets - China eases Jan credit squeeze with cash, surprising transparency - Market braces for bouts of tight liquidity in 2014 - Beijing eases corporate debt rules to offset crackdown - China corporate financing squeezed as reform plans spark rate spike DATA POINTS - Fiscal deposits drive interbank liquidity trends GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pem75t - Maturing central bank bills and repos upcoming GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/vyr95t - Chinese government bond curve rises on rate reform expectations GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t - China's interest-rate swap curve rises, flattens on liquidity fears GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t - China corp bond spreads widen on risk aversion GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> ($1 = 6.2164 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Kim Coghill)