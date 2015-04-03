By Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, April 3 Chinese money rates fell sharply for the third week in a row, buoyed by widespread expectations the People's Bank of China (PBOC) will continue to ease monetary policy to support growth in the world's second-largest economy, traders said. "Few if any in the market doubt that the PBOC will stick to its easing bias for the rest of this year, although investors are divided over the pace of such relaxation," said a trader at a major Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai. "There is the potential for the seven-day repo to fall below the psychological barrier of 3 percent later this year." The volume weighted average yield for the benchmark seven-day repo rate stood at 3.4 percent by midday on Friday, its lowest level since late November and down 53 basis points from the end of last week. The 14-day repo was down 47 basis points on the week at 3.92 percent, its lowest since early December. The PBOC cut official interest rates in late February in its effort to support the economy as momentum slows, after its first cut in more than two years in November and a reduction in banks' reserve requirement ratios (RRR) in early February. Traders now expect the central bank will cut the RRR again in April, but another rate cut might not come until May or June. In the latest sign that monetary policy is likely to remain relaxed, the government announced earlier this week a bigger tax break and a cut in down-payment requirements for second homes, stepping up its fight against sliding house prices. On the demand side, China's securities regulator approved 30 initial public offerings (IPOs) late on Thursday, a move that analysts said aimed at cooling a stock market rally that has seen the benchmark blue-chip index surge 13 percent since the start of the year. Chinese investors generally show strong interest in new share issues and subscriptions to IPOs can lock up huge amounts of cash for a few days and divert funds from existing shares, cooling the secondary market. The official Chinese Securities Journal estimated on Friday that the latest batch of IPOs could tie up as much as 3.7 trillion yuan ($597 billion) in subscriptions for brief periods over the next two weeks. SHORT TERM RATES: Instrument RIC Rate* Change (weekly, bps)** 1-day repo 2.82 -37.03 7-day repo 3.4 -52.93 14-day repo 3.92 -47.35 7-day SHIBOR 3.51 -38.7 *The volume-weighted average price (Vwap) at midday Friday ** Compared to the Vwap at market close the previous Friday KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread vs 1 yr official deposit rate* 2 yr IRS based on 1 2.32 -18 year benchmark 5 yr 7-day repo swap 3.41 +91 1 yr 7-day repo swap 3.3 +80 *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise. GOVERNMENT BOND FUTURES Contract RIC Rate* Pct change (pct) Jun 2015 97.11 -0.35 Sep 2015 97.43 -0.3 Dec 2015 98.18 -0.39 >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - China won't consider more rate cuts or easing until Q4 data out - China ready to cut rates again on fears of deflation - China cuts interest rates to spur growth, ease debt pressure - As China looks to ease policy, yuan may be set to fall - Lending relaxation to help stabilise market interest rates - As cash crunch anniversary looms, traders guess at c.bank policy direction - Muted impact of capital inflows a step towards liberalizing deposits - Tax man's attack on shadow banking startles markets - China eases Jan credit squeeze with cash, surprising transparency - Market braces for bouts of tight liquidity in 2014 - Beijing eases corporate debt rules to offset crackdown - China corporate financing squeezed as reform plans spark rate spike DATA POINTS - Fiscal deposits drive interbank liquidity trends GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pem75t - Maturing central bank bills and repos upcoming GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/vyr95t - Chinese government bond curve rises on rate reform expectations GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t - China's interest-rate swap curve rises, flattens on liquidity fears GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t - China corp bond spreads widen on risk aversion GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> ($1 = 6.2164 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Alan Raybould)