SHANGHAI, May 29 Chinese treasury futures were down sharply on the week and sovereign yields were up, as traders braced for a sharp increase in municipal bond issuance by indebted provinces. But interbank short term rates were broadly stable, reflecting the central bank's success in pushing down banks' funding costs. Chinese treasury futures had their worst week in 2015, and by Friday's finish five and ten year futures for September delivery were both down close to two percent. On Tuesday alone, both futures contracts were down close to one percent, their sharpest one day downward move since hitting the market. Meanwhile five and ten year treasury yields were both up close to 15 basis points on the week. The sudden rise in treasury yields, most likely driven by market perceptions of expanding bond supply as official municipal debt issuance sharply rises, threatens to complicate the central bank's goal to push down borrowing costs for corporates. Three provincial governments issued bonds this week at auction, part of the central government's plan to quadruple the size of the municipal bond market this year. "The sudden fall in government bond futures really runs against the overall monetary easing trend," said a senior trader at a major Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai after Tuesday's sharp tumble. "I have to say it is really excessive and may not last long. Still, it reflects market sentiment that investors are supplied with too much new debt of late, including local government bonds." On Wednesday, the National Development and Reform Commission, China's top economic planner, eased bond issuance requirements for corporates, in another move which could boost bond supply. Another factor ratcheting up corporate yields could potentially be Thursday's bond default by bottlemaker Zhuhai Zhongfu, which yesterday became the fourth firm to publicly default in China's onshore bond markets. Nevertheless short term interbank rates appeared little perturbed by the action in the bond markets, reflecting ample short-term liquidity for financial sector borrowers following the central bank's aggressive campaign to push down money rates since mid March. The benchmark seven-day repurchase agreement rate (repo) was at 1.97 percent mid afternoon on Friday, up one basis point for the week. The 14-day repo was up ten basis points to 2.27 percent while the one-day was down three bps to 1.00 percent. Money rates below 3 percent are generally considered relatively loose by traders. SHORT TERM RATES: Instrument RIC Rate* Change (weekly, bps)** 1-day repo 1.00 -2.64 7-day repo 1.97 1.11 14-day repo 2.27 9.86 7-day SHIBOR 1.97 -0.60 *The volume-weighted average price (Vwap) at midday Friday ** Compared to the Vwap at market close the previous Friday GOVERNMENT BOND FUTURES Contract RIC Rate* Pct change (pct) Jun 2015 95.70 -1.74 Sep 2015 96.17 -1.87 Dec 2015 98.1 -1.46 >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - China's Jiangsu province may delay April 23 debt auction - sources - China to relax rules for foreigners trading on interbank market - sources - China says local govt debt swap to cover over half of 2015 repayments - China ready to cut rates again on fears of deflation - China cuts interest rates to spur growth, ease debt pressure - As China looks to ease policy, yuan may be set to fall - Lending relaxation to help stabilise market interest rates - Tax man's attack on shadow banking startles markets - Beijing eases corporate debt rules to offset crackdown - China corporate financing squeezed as reform plans spark rate spike DATA POINTS - - Fiscal deposits drive interbank liquidity trends GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pem75t - Maturing central bank bills and repos upcoming GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/vyr95t - Chinese government bond curve rises on rate reform expectations GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t - China's interest-rate swap curve rises, flattens on liquidity fears GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t - China corp bond spreads widen on risk aversion GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> ($1 = 6.2164 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)