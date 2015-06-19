SHANGHAI, June 19 Chinese money market rates jumped this week on cash calls near the end of the half year and from subscriptions to a slew of stock initial public offerings (IPOs), traders said. But the market is not short of liquidity and borrowing at reasonable levels is easy, promoting speculation that the People's Bank of China (PBOC) may postpone a much anticipated cut in banks' reserve requirement ratios (RRR) to the third quarter, traders said. The volume weighted average yield for the benchmark seven-day repo rate stood at 2.70 percent by midday on Friday, its highest level since mid-April and up 62 basis points from the end of last week, while the one-day rate rose 15 basis points to 1.25 percent. Even after the rises, money rates remain at low levels, traders said. Rates below 3 percent are generally considered relatively loose by the market. "Despite a jump in money rates this week, it is not difficult to borrow in the market," said a trader at an Asian bank in Shanghai. "While investors are mixed on when the PBOC will make another monetary easing move, market conditions may allow it to postpone the next step, although the central bank tends to surprise when the market does not expect that to happen." The market had widely expected the PBOC to cut RRR in the second quarter in a continuation of monetary easing since last November to set a floor for the sharp slowdown of the world's second-largest economy. But recent data points to an improvement in the economy. For instance, the PBOC and commercial banks purchased 32.2 billion yuan worth of foreign exchange on a net basis in May, indicating the second month of net capital inflows into the country, according to a Reuters calculation based on data released on Friday. In a sign of possibly less aggressive easing, the central bank will not roll over any 3-month medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans maturing this week, signalling a possible shift toward squeezing money from the short-end to the long-end of the money market. The move did not have an immediate impact on the market where short-term money supply was still ample, traders said. Money rates typically gain toward the end of the quarter, and in particular, at the end of the first half, when banks and corporates stock up on cash to burnish their balance sheets. In addition, about 20 IPOs opened to investor subscriptions this week, with local media estimating they would temporarily freeze more than 6 trillion yuan ($1 trillion). SHORT TERM RATES: Instrument RIC Rate* Change (weekly, bps)** 1-day repo 1.25 15.24 7-day repo 2.70 62.25 14-day repo 3.28 57.68 7-day SHIBOR 2.67 58.9 *The volume-weighted average price (Vwap) at midday Friday ** Compared to the Vwap at market close the previous Friday KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread vs 1 yr official deposit rate* 2 yr IRS based on 1 2.0567 -19.33 year benchmark 5 yr 7-day repo swap 2.85 +60 1 yr 7-day repo swap 2.5 +25 *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise. GOVERNMENT BOND FUTURES Contract RIC Rate* Pct change (pct) Sep 2015 96.28 0.26 Dec 2015 98.02 0.02 Mar 2015 98.42 n.a. >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - China's Jiangsu province sells 45 bln yuan in bonds in private placements - China c.bank provides pledged supplementary lending to select banks - sources - China Zhuhai Zhongfu poised to become 4th public onshore bond default - China eases corporate bond issuance rules as yields keep rising - China sovereign yields up, futures down sharply as new muni debt looms - Reform takes back seat as China drives muni debt swap - Slow municipal bond market may raise China 'fiscal cliff' risk - China to relax rules for foreigners trading on interbank market - sources - China says local govt debt swap to cover over half of 2015 repayments - China cuts interest rates to spur growth, ease debt pressure DATA POINTS - - Fiscal deposits drive interbank liquidity trends GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pem75t - Maturing central bank bills and repos upcoming GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/vyr95t - Chinese government bond curve rises on rate reform expectations GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t - China's interest-rate swap curve rises, flattens on liquidity fears GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t - China corp bond spreads widen on risk aversion GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> ($1 = 6.2088 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)