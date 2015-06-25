SHANGHAI, June 25 Chinese money market rates dropped on Thursday after the central bank injected cash into the market for the first time since mid April and said it would moderately increase short-term liquidity.

The decision to resume injecting funds via reverse bond repurchase agreements after a nine-week hiatus shows the bank is moving proactively to offset rising seasonal cash demand as companies prepare to file their first-half financial reports.

Fears of tighter liquidity have been aggravated by a slew of initial public stock offerings (IPOs), which have caused cash to escrow.

Those two factors were blamed for setting off a dramatic stock market crash the previous week, where benchmark indexes plunged over 13 percent, though stocks have clawed back some of those losses this week.

The volume weighted average yield for the benchmark seven-day repo rate fell to 2.81 percent, down 3 basis points (bps) from Wednesday's close, while the 14-day rate fell 19 bps to 3.57 percent.

Money rates are typically under pressure toward the end of the quarter, and in particular at the end of the first half, when banks and corporates stock up on cash to burnish their balance sheets.

In addition, large batches of IPOs have from time to time frozen a large amount of short-term liquidity.

China's securities regulator said late on Thursday it had approved a new batch of 28 IPOs after 24 firms just finished subscriptions this week and last.

In response, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) injected 35 billion yuan ($5.64 billion) into the market through seven-day reverse bond repurchase agreements on Thursday, its first open market operation since mid-April.

The central bank also set the yield on its seven-day reverse repos at 2.7 percent, down sharply from 3.5 percent in April but about in line with the currency market rates.

"Using open market operations to inject money implies that the PBOC is unlikely to cut banks' required reserve ratios this month," said a dealer at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai.

"Its rate implies a continuation of official efforts to guide funding costs lower to support the economy."

The recurring problem of cash squeezes at the end of the first half looks to be addressed by China's cabinet, the State Council, which on Wednesday recommended abolishing the loan-to-deposit ratio for commercial banks.

"The abolition of the LDR requirement will effectively check banks' malicious competition for deposits to polish their financial books at the end of a period," said a dealer at a Chinese state-owned bank in Shanghai. ($1 = 6.2 Yuan) (Editing by Kim Coghill)