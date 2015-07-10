SHANGHAI, July 10 Chinese sovereign credit default swaps were up sharply on the week on Friday, reflecting mounting concerns over the risk of financial instability in China after the massive gyrations in China's stock markets over the past ten days. Five-year sovereign credit default swaps were up close to ten basis points for the week, the most since the third quarter of 2014. Short term money rates fell abruptly, however, as the central bank resumed open market operations for the third week in a row and regulators announced that new IPOs would be curbed in an attempt boost the flagging stock mareket. IPOs in China typically boost money rates as investors borrow in the money markets to purchase newly issued shares. The benchmark seven-day repo rate was at 2.51 percent by mid-afternoon on Friday, down 32 basis points (bps) for the week, the most since mid-May. The 14-day repo was down 44 bps to 2.81 percent for the week. Despite the rise in credit default swaps -- which in theory measure investors' perceptions of default risk on the asset in question -- Chinese government bond yields have actually declined significantly over the past week as mainland investors have sought the perceived safety of government backed assets. Yields on five year Chinese treasuries and equal tenor policy bank bonds are down around 10 and 20 basis points respectively since the end of June. "I have seen money from institutional investors flowing into the long-term treasury bonds and financial debts, and other high-yield products recently," said Li Qilin, a fixed income analyst at Minsheng Securities in Beijing. "The slump in the stock market raises safe-haven demand. And as the government halts the IPOs, those IPO funds also flow into the bond market." The last three weeks have witnessed excessive volatility in China's stock markets, as margin debt positions have unwound and the governmment has struggled to stop the decline. After falling around 30 percent from June 10 to July 8, Chinese stocks have recovered around ten percent in the last two days as Beijing has sent strong signals of support for market including central bank suport for the state margin finance company, among other measures. SHORT TERM RATES: Instrument RIC Rate* Change (weekly, bps)** 1-day repo 1.19 4.68 7-day repo 2.51 -32.37 14-day repo 2.81 -43.76 7-day SHIBOR 2.58 -22.7 *The volume-weighted average price (Vwap) at midday Friday ** Compared to the Vwap at market close the previous Friday GOVERNMENT BOND FUTURES Contract RIC Rate* Pct change (pct) Sep 2015 96.64 0.32 Dec 2015 98.61 0.49 Mar 2015 99.21 0.60 >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - China's Jiangsu province sells 45 bln yuan in bonds in private placements - China c.bank provides pledged supplementary lending to select banks - sources - China Zhuhai Zhongfu poised to become 4th public onshore bond default - China eases corporate bond issuance rules as yields keep rising - China sovereign yields up, futures down sharply as new muni debt looms - Reform takes back seat as China drives muni debt swap - Slow municipal bond market may raise China 'fiscal cliff' risk - China's Jiangsu province may delay April 23 debt auction - sources - China to relax rules for foreigners trading on interbank market - sources - China says local govt debt swap to cover over half of 2015 repayments - China ready to cut rates again on fears of deflation - China cuts interest rates to spur growth, ease debt pressure - Tax man's attack on shadow banking startles markets - China corporate financing squeezed as reform plans spark rate spike DATA POINTS - Fiscal deposits drive interbank liquidity trends GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pem75t - Maturing central bank bills and repos upcoming GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/vyr95t - Chinese government bond curve rises on rate reform expectations GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t - China's interest-rate swap curve rises, flattens on liquidity fears GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t - China corp bond spreads widen on risk aversion GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> (Reporting by Nathaniel Taplin and the Shanghai Newsroom; editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)