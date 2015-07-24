SHANGHAI, July 24 China's money rates were mixed on the week as the benchmark seven-day repurchase agreement (repo) rose while the 14-day fell slightly. The weighted average of the benchmark seven-day repo rate was trading at 2.53 percent by mid-morning on Friday, up 13 basis points (bps) for the week, the most since mid June. The 14-day repo was down 1 basis point to 2.87 percent for the week, while the one-day was up 5 bps to 1.31 percent. Money market rates, which began rising in mid June prior to the equity market crash, have been mostly lower over the past month as the central bank resumed liquidity injections in late June to calm the markets. After peaking at 2.92 percent on June 26, the seven-day repo began heading down again. Even after this week's rise, it remains 40 bps lower than its late June peak, thanks to a net 70 billion yuan ($11.27 billion) injection over the past month. Money rates below three percent are generally considered relatively loose by traders. China's central bank is walking a thin line between a volatile stock market -- which many analysts say was pushed up earlier this year in part by exceptionally loose money market rates -- and Chinese firms which need low borrowing costs to refinance exisiting debts and invest profitably. Chinese equities moved up in lockstep with falling money market rates earlier in the year, suggesting that cheap interbank rates played a role in inflating the equity bubble. But given falling factory gate prices for goods and narrowing net interest margins at banks, many firms are still finding it difficult to borrow at attractive rates. SHORT TERM RATES: Instrument RIC Rate* Change (weekly, bps)** 1-day repo 1.31 4.66 7-day repo 2.53 13.59 14-day repo 2.87 -1.28 7-day SHIBOR 2.56 9.5 *The volume-weighted average price (Vwap) at midday Friday ** Compared to the Vwap at market close the previous Friday GOVERNMENT BOND FUTURES Contract RIC Rate* Pct change (pct) Sep 2015 97.23 0.19 Dec 2015 99.03 0.20 Mar 2015 99.53 0.17 >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> MARKET DRIVERS - As China's stock market tanks, investors flee into government-backed bonds - Market falls threaten to expose cracks in corporate China - China's easing may prop up stocks, but risks rewarding speculators - Explosive local govt debt issuance threatens China c.bank's easing efforts - China's Jiangsu province sells 45 bln yuan in bonds in private placements - China c.bank provides pledged supplementary lending to select banks - sources - China Zhuhai Zhongfu poised to become 4th public onshore bond default - China eases corporate bond issuance rules as yields keep rising - China sovereign yields up, futures down sharply as new muni debt looms - Reform takes back seat as China drives muni debt swap - Slow municipal bond market may raise China 'fiscal cliff' risk - China's Jiangsu province may delay April 23 debt auction - sources - China to relax rules for foreigners trading on interbank market - sources - China says local govt debt swap to cover over half of 2015 repayments - China ready to cut rates again on fears of deflation - China cuts interest rates to spur growth, ease debt pressure - Tax man's attack on shadow banking startles markets - China corporate financing squeezed as reform plans spark rate spike DATA POINTS - Fiscal deposits drive interbank liquidity trends GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/pem75t - Maturing central bank bills and repos upcoming GRAPHIC: r.reuters.com/vyr95t - Chinese government bond curve rises on rate reform expectations GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/jyr95t - China's interest-rate swap curve rises, flattens on liquidity fears GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/ryr95t - China corp bond spreads widen on risk aversion GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/bas95t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> ($1 = 6.2086 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)