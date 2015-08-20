By Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, Aug 20 China's short-term funding costs rose marginally on Thursday as regulators made a slew of fund injections into the money market, offsetting a liquidity shortage traders say stems partly from the central bank's intervention in the foreign exchange market. Regulators appear to be unwilling to immediately take another major monetary policy easing measure, such as a cut in banks' required reserve ratios (RRR) or in interest rates. Traders say that past such steps have put China into a "liquidity trap" in which long-term fund injections become less and less effective to boost the economy due to weak demand. The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered the best indicator of general liquidity in China, was at 2.56 percent in late morning trade, up a moderate 2.19 basis points from the previous day's closing average rate. The one-day repo was up 1.77 basis points to 1.78 percent and the 14-day repo was up 3.28 basis points to 2.66 percent. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) injected 120 billion yuan ($18.77 billion) into the money market on Thursday. This meant that its open market operations this week injected a net 150 billion yuan. A day earlier, the central bank lent 110 billion yuan via its medium lending facility (MLF) to 14 banks.. And the Ministry of Finance will auction 60 billion yuan of three-month deposits to banks next Tuesday. "These injections imply that regulators are reluctant to use stronger monetary tools such as an RRR cut," said a trader at a Chinese state-owned bank in Shanghai. "However, stronger tools are not excluded from monetary policy choices, and they could still be used if the economy shows further signs of weakness." Money market liquidity has tightened since late May partly because of months of intervention by the PBOC in the foreign exchange market in which state banks sold dollars on behalf of the central bank to keep the yuan stable. The central bank and commercial banks sold a net $38.9 billion in foreign exchange in July, the biggest sales on record, indicating intervention to prop up the exchange rate as well as capital outflows. On Aug. 11, the PBOC surprised markets by devaluing the yuan by nearly 2 percent. That sparked sharp selling which forced the central bank to come back into the market later in the week through state banks to stabilise the currency. In the latest sign of a sharp slowdown in the world's second-largest economy, the ministry of finance posted data on Wednesday showing that profits at China's state-owned non-financial firms fell 2.3 percent in the first seven months from a year ago, quickening from a 0.1 percent decline in the first half. Key money rates at a glance: Volume-wei Previous Change (bps) Volume ghted day (%) average rate (%) Interbank repo market Overnight 1.7944 1.7767 +1.77 0.00 Seven-day 2.5551 2.5332 +2.19 0.00 14-day 2.6931 2.6603 +3.28 0.00 Shanghai stock exchange repo market Overnight 1.4450 0.7400 +70.50 93,795.60 Seven-day 1.5550 1.0400 +51.50 12,255.40 14-day 1.6700 1.5000 +17.00 1,154.90 PBOC Guidance Rates Overnight 1.7700 1.7300 +4.00 <CN1DRPFIX=CFXS > Seven-day 2.5200 2.4900 +3.00 <CN7DRPFIX=CFXS > 14-day 2.6600 2.5800 +8.00 <CN14DRPFIX=CFX S> SHANGHAI INTERBANK OFFERED RATE Overnight 1.8300 1.7880 +4.20 Seven-day 2.5860 2.5460 +4.00 Three-month 3.0930 3.0940 -0.10 KEY INTEREST RATE SWAPS: Instrument RIC Rate Spread vs 1 yr official deposit rate* 2 yr IRS based on 1 1.7667 -23.33 year benchmark 5 yr 7-day repo swap 2.8500 +85 *This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market expectations of an interest rate cut or rise >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> GRAPHICS Hot money flows link.reuters.com/xuv83w Bank FX flows & reserves link.reuters.com/ken99s Bank RRR & FX reserves link.reuters.com/sum99t >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> (Editing by Richard Borsuk)