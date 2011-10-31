* Dealers report abundant liquidity

* But market is still wary about next RRR payments

* 7-day repo rate falls 8 bps to 4.9630 percent

By Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong

SHANGHAI, Oct 31 China's main money market rates fell slightly on Monday on expectations of relatively abundant liquidity in early November but demand for some short-term funds lifted other rates.

Government bond repurchase rates hovered around high levels, with the 14-day repo rate continuing to rise as banks faced a cash call to meet the central bank's reserve requirement ratio for November.

"Liquidity has definitely improved for now," said a dealer at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai. "But the rate will not drop sharply in coming days as big banks need to pay RRR."

Six big banks will pay the RRR on the 5th of every month, while mid- and small- sized banks meet payments on the 15th.

The benchmark seven-day government bond repurchase rate fell 8.07 basis points to 4.9630 percent from 5.0437 percent at Friday's close.

The shortest overnight repo rate fell to 4.7145 percent from 4.9457 percent while the 14-day rate jumped to 5.7701 percent from 5.2684 percent.

China's interest rate swaps curve was mixed on Monday, with investors closely monitoring the market for signs of any PBOC monetary policy changes.

One-year IRS inched up 1 bp at 3.57 percent, benchmark five-year IRS was unchanged at 3.61 percent, while 10-year IRS fell 10 bps to 3.56 percent.

The IRS curve inverted temporarily last Wednesday and Thursday after a speech by Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao on Tuesday that the government would fine-tune economic policy sparked optimism that Beijing would soon relax its monetary policy.

Current Prev close Change

(pct) (bps) 7-day repo 4.9630 5.0437 -8.07 7-day SHIBOR 4.9433 4.9792 -3.59 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.

($1 = 6.36 Yuan)