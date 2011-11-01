* PBOC skips fund drain via 28- and 7-day repos

* Market players expect it will inject funds this week

* Market still wary about next RRR payments

* 7-day repo rate slumps 58 bps to 4.3914 percent

By Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong

SHANGHAI, Nov 1 China's main money market rates fell on Tuesday helped by ample liquidity at the start of the month and after the People's Bank of China did not drain funds via its open market operations.

China's central bank did not drain any funds from the money markets through 28- and seven-day bond repurchase agreements on Tuesday, traders said.

Dealers expect the central bank may inject money into the market this week as it has only auctioned 10 billion yuan of one-year bills so far. A total of 107 billion yuan in central bank bills and repos are due to mature this week.

"Today, we can definitely feel that liquidity is ample for now," said a dealer at a Chinese bank in Shanghai. "But this 5th of the month payment still makes us cautious," referring to the fifth day of every month when banks meet reserve requirement ratio payments.

The benchmark seven-day government bond repurchase rate slumped 57.82 basis points to 4.3914 percent from 4.9696 percent at Monday's close.

The shortest overnight repo rate fell to 3.3081 percent from 4.7120 percent while the 14-day rate dropped 138 basis points to 4.3781 percent from 5.7539 percent.

China's interest rate swaps curve fell on Tuesday on abundant liquidity, with investors closely monitoring the market for signs of any PBOC monetary policy changes.

One-year IRS fell 6 bps to 3.48 percent, benchmark five-year IRS was down 5 bps at 3.57 percent, while 10-year IRS fell 5 bps to 3.62 percent.

The IRS curve inverted temporarily last week after a speech by Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao on Tuesday that the government would fine-tune economic policy sparked optimism that Beijing would soon relax its monetary policy.

Current Prev close Change

(pct) (bps) 7-day repo 4.3914 4.9696 -57.82 7-day SHIBOR 4.3542 4.9433 -55.19 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.

($1 = 6.36 Yuan)