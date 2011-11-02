* One-year IRS falls to nearly 6-month low

* 7-day repo rate continues to slump, down at 3.7003 pct

* Next week's RRR payments could limit falls

By Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong

SHANGHAI, Nov 2 China's interest rate swaps fell on Wednesdays as dealers cited ample liquidity in the market and expectations of no policy tightening as domestic economic growth slows.

The one-year IRS fell to nearly a six-month low at 3.3700 percent by midday in tandem with continuing falls in the money market rate, reflecting ample liquidity.

The benchmark five-year IRS shed 3 bps at 3.5000 percent and 10-year IRS lost 14 bps to 3.4400 percent.

Dealers said they expected the rates to hover around low levels in the near term, with expectations of no tightening policies after China's weaker-than-expected official purchasing managers' index (PMI).

"The data has suggested there is no possibility of an interest rate rise for now, so the IRS rate could move around low levels ," said a dealer at a Chinese bank in China.

In the money market, rates fell sharply on ample liquidity, but dealers said next week's payments to meet reserve requirement ratio rules could limit the downtrend.

The key benchmark seven-day government bond repurchase rate dropped 70.13 basis points to 3.7003 percent, compared with Tuesday's 4.4016 percent.

The shortest overnight repo rate was down at 3.1163 percent, while the 14-day repo rate dropped to 3.8080 percent from 4.4018 percent.

Current Prev close Change

(pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.7003 4.4016 - 70.13 7-day SHIBOR 3.6958 4.3542 - 65.84 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.

($1 = 6.36 Yuan)