* 7-day repo rate keeps falling, down at 3.4130

* One-year IRS drops to 6-month low

* PBOC injects 96 bln yuan via open mkt operations this week

* Market expects monetary policy relaxation

By Langi Chiang

SHANGHAI, Nov 3 China's money market rates edged down on Thursday due to ample liquidity and rising expectations for a relaxation in the country's monetary policy.

China's central bank did not drain funds from the money markets through 91-day bond repurchase agreements on Thursday, traders said.

That means it will inject a net 96 billion yuan ($15.1 billion) into the market this week, compared with a net drain of 19 billion yuan last week.

"The market is betting that China will loosen policies soon based on recent remarks from the top leaders, although there is no outright moves on the monetary front yet," said a dealer at a Chinese bank in Beijing.

Dealers said that banks were agitating for looser credit conditions and there were reports that China's top four banks had already raised new lending in the few days of October.

But any loosening of policy will likely not be imminent and probably involve selective easing such as cutting reserve requirements for some smaller banks, they said.

Premier Wen Jiabao has stressed in the past few weeks the need to timely fine-tune policies to deal with changes in global and domestic economy, fuelling expectations for a shift in Beijing's monetary stance to lean towards protecting growth, which fell all the way to an annual increase of 9.1 percent in the third quarter from 9.7 percent in the first three months.

Beijing is closely watching the sovereign debt crisis in Europe, its largest trading partner. But Chinese officials told European leaders during a meeting in France that it was too early to talk about China's involvement in the bailout fund.

At home, inflation was still hovering near a three-year high, making it risky for Beijing to drop its top priority of calming consumer price rises now.

Vice Finance Minister Li Yong pointed to elevated prices in China on Wednesday and said global inflationary pressures would likely extend into next year.

The benchmark seven-day government bond repurchase rate fell 30 basis points to 3.4130 by midday, from Wednesday's close of 3.7106.

The shortest overnight repo rate stayed largely flat at 3.1094, versus previous close of 3.1125.

"They have room to drop further," the dealer said, shrugging off possible impact from extra reserve payments on every 5th of the month since September, which falls on Saturday in November and will be delayed to next Monday.

The central bank has widened the base for calculating banks' reserve requirements, which would pull an estimated 800-900 billion yuan from the banking system, and give them some grace period to meet the extra payment in batches.

The interest rate swaps market showed no expectations for any further monetary tightening, nor an immediate cut in interest rates.

One-year IRS fell to a six-month low of 3.2700 by midday, down from a previous close of 3.3500, indicating ample liquidity in the banking system.

The benchmark five-year IRS also inched down 6 basis points to 3.4500 and the 10-year IRS dropped 13 basis points to 3.4400.

Current Prev close Change

(pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.4130 3.7106 - 29.76 7-day SHIBOR 3.3975 3.6958 - 29.83 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.

($1 = 6.35 Yuan) (Reporting by Langi Chiang)