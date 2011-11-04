* All interest rate swap rates little changed

* Market expects China to relax policy, but not very soon

* 7-day repo rate inches up; banks to pay extra reserves on Monday

By Langi Chiang and Jacqueline Wong

SHANGHAI, Nov 4 China's main interest rate swaps were little changed and government bond repurchase rates were mixed on Friday, as traders expect no imminent policy change and liquidity is ample.

One-year IRS , a gauge of short-term liquidity, ended the morning session at 3.2000 percent, at a seven-month low, versus a previous close of 3.2500.

The benchmark five-year IRS edged down 7 basis points to 3.3500 and the 10-year IRS lost 4 basis points to 3.4400.

"The market is stable with sufficient liquidity. We don't expect big fluctuations in the next two weeks," a trader at a Chinese bank in Shanghai said.

The European Central Bank cut interest rates in a surprise move on Thursday in a bid to contain the block's sovereign debt crisis, fuelling expectations for policy relaxation in other countries to fight the global economic slowdown.

However, economists expect no instant policy loosening in China, as authorities are still concerned about stubbornly high inflation, although data is pointing to a downward trend.

"There are much talk about quiet policy relaxation in the market, yet none has been confirmed by official statements or public data," another trader at a big Chinese bank said.

The central bank injected a net 96 billion yuan ($15.1 billion) into the market this week, compared with a net drain of 19 billion yuan last week. A total of 109 billion yuan of central bank bills and repos will come due next week.

Dealers said that banks were agitating for looser credit conditions and there were reports that China's top four banks had already raised new lending in the last few days of October.

The shortest overnight government bond repurchase rate remained flat at 3.1047 by midday, versus a previous close of 3.1054.

The benchmark seven-day repo rate edged up by 10 basis points to 3.5045 from Thursday's close of 3.4022, as six big Chinese banks will need to pay extra reserves next Monday.

Current Prev close Change

(pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.5045 3.4022 + 10.23 7-day SHIBOR 3.4983 3.3975 - 10.08 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.

($1 = 6.35 Yuan) (Reporting by Langi Chiang and Jacqueline Wong)