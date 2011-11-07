* Market expects stable IRS rate

* 7-day repo rate edges up on RRR payment

* 7-day repo rate up 8 bps at 3.5801 percent

By Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong

SHANGHAI, Nov 7 China's interest rate swaps were little changed on Monday due to ample liquidity and investor expectations of possibly a slight easing in monetary policy as economic growth slows.

The one-year IRS was unchanged at 3.1900 percent while the benchmark five-year IRS inched up 2 bps at 3.37000 percent and 10-year IRS was flat at 3.4700 percent.

Dealers expected rates could remain stable for a while on increasing signs that the government was prepared to fine-tune monetary policy towards an easier stance as global economic woes appear to be dragging on China's growth.

"The rate has hovered around a low level for a while on expectation of no policy tightening," said a dealer at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai. "We don't think it has room to fall sharply unless the central further eases policy."

Money market rates inched up as big banks rushed to meet regular payments of reserve requirements, but ample liquidity limited sharp gains.

"Money is quite ample," said the Chinese bank dealer. "And we expect the situation is unlikely to change in the near term as the central bank has strong intentions to keep the market supplied and has injected a large amount of funds."

The key benchmark seven-day government bond repurchase rate rose 8 basis points to 3.5801 percent, compared with Friday's 3.5003 percent.

The shortest overnight repo rate was up at 3.1082 percent, while the 14-day repo rate edged up to 3.6261 percent from 3.6238 percent.

Current Prev close Change

(pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.5801 3.5003 + 7.98 7-day SHIBOR 3.5683 3.4983 + 7.00 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.

($1 = 6.36 Yuan)