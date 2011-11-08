* 1-year bill yield falls for first time in 28 months

* Signals policy fine-turning, but no immediate changes

* 7-day repo rate down 2 bps at 3.5619 percent

By Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong

SHANGHAI, Nov 8 China's key interest rate swaps fell on Tuesday after the People's Bank of China let the yield on its one-year bills fall for the first time in 28 months, signalling its intention to test the waters in a targeted type of policy easing.

The People's Bank of China auctioned 10 billion yuan ($1.6 billion) of one-year bills in its open market operations at a yield of 3.5733 percent, down 1 basis point from last week's 3.5840 percent, the first drop in more than two years.

The lower auction yield affirms rising expectations for a relaxation in the country's monetary policy although there has been no outright moves on the monetary front yet.

But dealers said the IRS rate has little potential to fall sharply in future as they expected a cut in interest rates was not likely to happen for some time.

"That's just a signal, but the real moves still need time," said a dealer at a Chinese bank in Shenzhen.

The benchmark five-year IRS fell 8 bps to 3.2700 percent from Monday's 3.3500 percent, while the 10-year IRS fell slightly to 3.2500 percent, from Monday's 3.3000 percent.

One-year IRS was down 7 bps at 3.1200 percent due to ample liquidity in the market.

In the money market, the rate was little changed amid abundant liquidity, but uncertainties in monetary policy limited further declines.

"Unless the central bank eases policy, the money rate is unlikely to fall sharply for now," said a dealer at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai.

The key benchmark seven-day government bond repurchase rate fell 2 basis points to 3.5619 percent, compared with Monday's 3.5814 percent.

The shortest overnight repo rate inched up to 3.1219 percent, while the 14-day repo rate fell marginally to 3.6217 percent from 3.6270 percent.

Current Prev close Change

(pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.5619 3.5814 - 1.95 7-day SHIBOR 3.5583 3.5683 - 1.00 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.

($1 = 6.35 Yuan)