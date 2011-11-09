* CPI data eases to 5.5 percent in October, as expected

* Market is positive over prospect of policy change

* 7-day repo rate down 3.79 bps at 3.5261 percent

By Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong

SHANGHAI, Nov 9 China's key interest rate swaps fell on Wednesday due to expectations of less pressure on domestic prices after the inflation rate for October pulled back and Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao said prices had fallen further since then.

China's annual inflation rate eased to 5.5 percent in October, bang in line with expectations from a Reuters poll and showed inflation falling from 6.1 percent in September.

China's premier Wen suggested prices had continued to fall which added to the view that policymakers will tend to consider more pro-growth policies

"Since October, overall domestic prices have been falling noticeably," Wen was quoted as saying by a government website. "Prices of pork and eggs have fallen, but prices of fruit, dairy products, beef and mutton remain at high levels," he said.

Dealers said the pull-back in the inflation data sparked expectations that China had more space to ease its monetary policies in the future.

"We can see that policy could ease in the future, so the positive outlook has dragged rates down," said a dealer at a domestic bank in Shanghai.

The benchmark five-year IRS dropped 1 bp to 3.2900 percent from Tuesday's 3.3000 percent, while 10-year IRS fell to 3.2400 percent, from Tuesday's 3.4000 percent.

One-year IRS was down 4 bps at 3.0800 percent due to ample liquidity in the market.

In the money market, the rate was little changed amid abundant liquidity.

The key benchmark seven-day government bond repurchase rate fell 3.79 basis points to 3.5261 percent, compared with Tuesday's 3.5640 percent.

The shortest overnight repo rate was up at 3.1270 percent, while the 14-day repo rate rose to 3.6800 percent from 3.6222 percent

($1 = 6.35 Yuan)