* Central bank injects 67 billion yuan this week

* Further sharp drop in rates unlikely

* 1-year IRS falls to 1-year low on ample liquidity

* 7-day repo rate down 5 bps at 3.4799 percent

By Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong

SHANGHAI, Nov 10 China's key money market rate fell on Thursday as the People's Bank of China signalled its intention to keep the market well supplied as it injected funds even amid abundant liquidity.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) conducted a net injection of 67 billion yuan ($10.6 billion) into the banking system through its regular open market operations this week.

"Money is quite ample, especially after the injection," said a dealer at a Chinese bank in Shanghai.

The key benchmark seven-day government bond repurchase rate fell 4.95 basis points to 3.4799 percent, compared with Wednesday's 3.5294 percent.

The shortest overnight repo rate was up at 3.1402 percent, while the 14-day repo rate dipped a bit to 3.6704 percent from 3.6800 percent.

But dealers said the central bank did not want to see excessive liquidity so further sharp falls in rates was unlikely.

Interest rate swaps were mixed. The short-term one-year IRS fell to a one-year low, down 12 bps at 2.8800 percent, due to ample market liquidity.

The benchmark five-year IRS fell 12 bps to 3.0500 percent from Wednesday's 3.1700 percent, while the 10-year IRS inched up to 3.2500 percent from Wednesday's 3.2200 percent.

Current Prev close Change

(pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.4799 3.5294 - 4.95 7-day SHIBOR 3.4767 3.5183 - 4.16 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.

($1 = 6.35 Yuan)