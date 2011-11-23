* PBOC lowers required reserve ratios for 5 rural banks

* HSBC flash PMI shows China factories' activity weak

* Goverment yet to give signs of overall menetary easing

* Benchmark five-year IRS drops 8 basis points

By Lu Jianxin and Jacqueline Wong

SHANGHAI, Nov 23 China's interest rate swaps flattened sharply on Wednesday after the central bank cut reserve requirement ratios (RRR) for five rural banks and the HSBC preliminary manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) showed Chinese factories battled with their weakest activity in 32 months in November.

The market has bet that the People's Bank of China will soon loosen monetary policy, but the central bank has acted to cool down excessive hopes of an immediate easing.

Some analysts believe that China's emphasis will be on being fiscally pro-active and prudent in monetary policy in the near term, although the policy trend in the longer term will still depend on how the economy is performing.

"There are no signs that the PBOC is relaxing overall monetary policy immediately," said a trader at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai. "But the partial RRR cut and the flash PMI data have offered some fodder for speculation."

One-year IRS fell 8 bps to 3.01 percent, the benchmark five-year IRS dropped 8 bps to 3.02 percent and 10-year IRS lost 13 bps to 3.13 percent.

The PBOC cut RRR for five rural banks in the eastern province of Zhejiang -- a cradle of private enterprise -- as part of long-standing efforts to support the rural economy, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

And China's factory sector shrank in November as new orders slumped, according to the HSBC flash PMI, reviving worries that China may be skidding towards an economic hard landing and fuelling global recession fears.

"Growth is set to overtake inflation as Beijing policy makers' top policy concern," said Qu Hongbin, economist at HSBC in a research note commenting on the flash PMI.

"The key worry here is that the full impact of the global exports slow down hits before the impact of Beijing's recent tightening measures has completely lifted from domestic manufacturing demand," he said, adding, however, that the case for China's path to a soft-landing remained strong.

China's money market rates were mixed after steep falls over the past week, which came after the PBOC's open market operations gave no sign of an immediate policy easing.

The weighted average seven-day repo rate edged down to 4.3473 percent at midday from 4.4138 percent at Tuesday's close, which was its highest level since Oct. 31.

The overnight repo rate was up at 3.9753 percent from 3.8511 percent while the 14-day repo rate rose to 4.8942 percent from 4.8215 percent.

The PBOC drained 15 billion yuan ($2.4 billion) from the money markets through 28-day bond repurchase agreements on Tuesday, a sign that it did not want to leave too much cash in the market, traders said.

Last week, the PBOC conducted a net drain of 2 billion yuan from the market, reversing a net injection over the previous two weeks, as it acted to cool hopes of an immediate policy easing.

Current Prev close Change

(pct) (bps) 7-day repo 4.3473 4.4138 - 6.65 7-day SHIBOR 4.3325 4.4117 - 7.92 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.

($1 = 6.36 Yuan)