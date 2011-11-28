* Finmin's annual subsidies help ease liquidity shortage

* But overall market cash flow remains tight

* Seven-day repo rate edges down 6 basis points

* Medium and long-term IRS rebound after slump last week

By Lu Jianxin and Jacqueline Wong

SHANGHAI, Nov 28 China's money market rates fell moderately on Monday as money from annual subsidies from the Ministry of Finance helped ease a liquidity shortage but still failed to reverse overall tight cash flow, traders said.

The ministry typically offers subsidies to various industries and sectors in the last two months of each year that are to be used the following year, a move which is part of a distribution of the government's annual tax income.

These subsidies are then deposited in banks and help to relieve tight liquidity often seen at the end of a year. The interbank market is particularly short of money at the end of this year as an accumulative result of the government's new cycle of monetary tightening in place since October last year.

The ministry does not publicise these subsidies but the market estimates they totalled 1 trillion-2 trillion yuan in recent years and could be of a similar amount this year.

"You can feel more money is flowing into the market recently, and most of us believe it comes from the ministry's subsidies," said a dealer at a Chinese stock brokerage in Shanghai.

"But overall market liquidity conditions remain tight as the government has not yet apparently relaxed its monetary policy."

The weighted average seven-day repo rate fell 6 basis points to 3.9823 percent at midday from 4.0404 percent at Friday's close.

The overnight repo rate was down at 3.7191 percent from 4.0306 percent while the 14-day repo rate dropped to 4.6859 percent from 4.7424 percent.

China's interest rate swaps were mixed on Monday, with the medium- and long-term IRS staging a technical rebound after their steep falls last week as the market bet the People's Bank of China will relax its monetary policy as soon as early next year.

The central bank, however, has acted to cool down hopes of an immediate easing.

The five-year IRS rose 4 bps to 2.98 percent while The 10-year IRS jumped 17 bps to 3.06 percent but one-year IRS dropped 5 bps to 2.95 percent, driven by improved liquidity conditions in the money market.

Current Prev close Change

(pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.9823 4.0404 - 5.81 7-day SHIBOR 3.9833 4.0358 - 5.25 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.

($1 = 6.36 Yuan)