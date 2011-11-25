* Market expects China will ease monetary policy

* Benchmark 5-year IRS drops to 14-month low

* Dealers report government deposits increase market liquidity

* 7-day repo falls 10 bps to 4.0369 percent

By Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong

SHANGHAI, Nov 25 China's interest rate swaps extended their fall on Friday on rising prospects that the government will soon start to loosen monetary policy as economic growth slows.

Dealers said relatively ample liquidity amid expectations of more relaxed policies could guide yields lower, but they said a further drop could be halted by uncertainty over the timing of easing measures.

The five-year IRS fell 4 basis points to 2.93 percent from Thursday's 2.9700 percent, the lowest level since early October 2010.

One-year IRS dropped 5 bps to 2.9000 percent, while the 10-year IRS lost 20 bps to 2.8800 percent.

"Now, nobody wants to push up the rate as investors are quite optimistic there will be policy relaxation next year," said a dealer at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai.

The market was upbeat about official easing measures despite a report from the Financial News quoting the People's Bank of China saying on Thursday that a recent move to revise bank reserve requirement ratios (RRR) for several rural banks did not amount to a cut in their reserve requirements.

Sources told Reuters earlier this week that the PBOC had cut the RRR for five banks in the eastern province of Zhejiang, a centre for private enterprise, by 50 basis points to 16 percent to support the rural economy.

China's money market rates were mixed on Friday, with the weighted average seven-day repo rate falling 10 basis points to 4.0369 percent after dealers reported that government deposits flowed into commercial banks.

Generally, Chinese financial institutions will move their treasury funds or deposits from the central bank to commercial banks at the year-end to meet demand which increases liquidity in commercial banks, dealers said.

The overnight repo rate was up at 4.0290 percent from 3.9570 percent while the 14-day repo rate rose slightly to 4.7424 percent from 4.7086 percent.

Current Prev close Change

(pct) (bps) 7-day repo 4.0369 4.1374 -10.05 7-day SHIBOR 4.0358 4.1050 - 6.92 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.

($1 = 6.36 Yuan)