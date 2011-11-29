* Govt appears to send signal of policy fine-tuning

* Finance ministry injects 60 bln yuan into mkt via deposits

* Annual subsidies also appear to be boosting liquidity

* Seven-day repo rate slides 32 basis points

By Lu Jianxin and Jacqueline Wong

SHANGHAI, Nov 28 China's money market rates tumbled on Tuesday as liquidity conditions improved due to inflows from the Ministry of Finance, while the People's Bank of China acted to drain funds.

The government appears to be sending signals that it is easing fiscal policy, with cash injections into the market from the ministry responsible for China's treasury, while the PBOC is telling the market that monetary policy is not easing for now.

The ministry auctioned 60 billion yuan ($9.4 billion) of six-month deposits to commercial banks on Tuesday, the second auction this month, as part of the government's fine-tuning of its policy towards a fiscal easing.

Meanwhile, the ministry also appears to be injecting money via its annual subsidies, traders said.

"We clearly feel the market liquidity situation is improving," said a dealer at a Chinese securities brokerage in Shanghai.

"However, lending is still focusing on short tenors, such as one-day and seven-day contracts, suggesting the market is cautious about not betting too much on an immediate monetary policy easing."

The benchmark weighted average seven-day repo rate tumbled 32 basis points to 3.6651 percent at midday from 3.9886 percent at Monday's close.

The overnight repo rate slumped to 3.4162 percent from 3.7188 percent while the 14-day repo rate fell to 4.6443 percent from 4.6863 percent.

SIGNS OF FISCAL POLICY EASING

The finance ministry surprised the market by selling a combined 120 billion yuan of deposits this month, totalling the amount it sold over four months from July to October.

The ministry also typically offers subsidies to various industries and sectors in the last two months of each year that are to be used the following year, a move which is part of a distribution of the government's annual tax income.

These subsidies are then deposited in banks and help to relieve tight liquidity often seen at the end of a year. The interbank market is particularly short of money at the end of this year as an accumulative result of the government's new cycle of monetary tightening in place since October last year.

The ministry does not publicise these subsidies but the market estimates they totalled 1 trillion-2 trillion yuan in recent years and could be of a similar amount this year.

But what is different this year is that China has paused its monetary tightening steps since July, so the ministry's subsidies are expected to be left in the market.

In comparison, China was at the peak of its monetary policy tightening cycle late last year, and a slew of steps, including rises in banks' reserve requirement ratios, helped the PBOC drain most money injected into the market via the subsidies.

Yet, the central bank has signalled the government is not ready to fully free liquidity controls. It drained 10 billion yuan through repos and mopped up another 15 billion yuan by selling bills in its open market operations on Tuesday.

A total of 2 billion yuan in central bank bills are due to mature this week, meaning the PBOC is already on course to drain a net amount of money from the market this week. It will conduct the other regular weekly open market operations on Thursday.

China's interest rate swaps were little changed on Tuesday as a technical rebound on Monday helped wash out profit-taking pressure accumulated in last week's steep falls in anticipation of a gradual government policy easing, traders said.

The five-year IRS inched up 1 bp to 3.00 percent while the 10-year IRS was also up 1 bp to 3.08 percent, but the one-year IRS dropped 1 bp to 2.97 percent, driven by improved liquidity conditions in the money market.

Current Prev close Change

(pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.6651 3.9886 - 32.35 7-day SHIBOR 3.6375 3.9833 - 34.58 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.

($1 = 6.38 Yuan)