* Benchmark five-year IRS drop 62 basis points in Nov

* Monetary easing hopes ebb after surge earlier in Nov

* Government signals no monetary easing, only fiscal easing

* Benchmark money market rate jumps on end-month cash call

By Lu Jianxin and Jacqueline Wong

SHANGHAI, Nov 30 China's interest rate swaps were little changed on Wednesday but are headed for a plunge in November amid expectations that the government may soon ease its monetary policy to help fight an economic slowdown partially propelled by global weakness.

Reflecting market sentiment, a Reuters poll this week showed analysts believe China will start lowering banks' reserve requirements as early as December in a sharp turnaround of its monetary policy that underscores the rising slowdown risk faced by the world's second-largest economy.

The People's Bank of China, however, has not given any signs that the government is easing monetary policy, although the Ministry of Finance, which is responsible for the country's treasury, appears to be injecting funds into the market in evidence of a relaxation of fiscal policy, traders said.

"The market appeared to be too optimistic over the prospect of a monetary policy easing earlier this month, but sentiment appears to have stabilised this week," said a trader at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai.

Indeed, the five-year IRS remained unchanged at 3.00 percent at midday on Wednesday but they are still heading for a 62 basis-point slump in November.

The 10-year IRS edged up 1 bp at 3.10 percent but are still set to tumble 57 bps this month. One-year IRS were flat at 2.97 percent, on course to fall a similar 57 bps in the month.

China's benchmark money market rate, the weighted average seven-day repo rate, jumped to 3.9732 percent at midday from 3.6663 percent at Tuesday's close as banks needed money to meet a regulatory requirement for loan-and-desposit ratios at the end of a month.

Other tenors were mixed. The shortest overnight repo rate edged up to 3.4349 percent from 3.4164 percent while the 14-day repo rate fell to 4.4134 percent from 4.6503 percent.

Money market rates have generally fallen in November, with the seven-day repo rate plunging about 100 bps, as market liquidity conditions improved due to inflows from the Ministry of Finance.

Among other injections, the ministry surprised the market by selling a combined 120 billion yuan of deposits this month, totalling the amount it sold over four months from July to October.

Yet, the PBOC, the central bank, has signalled the government is not ready to fully free liquidity controls.

It drained 10 billion yuan through repos and mopped up another 15 billion yuan by selling bills in its open market operations on Tuesday.

A total of 2 billion yuan in central bank bills are due to mature this week, meaning the PBOC is already on course to drain a net amount of money from the market this week. It will conduct the other regular weekly open market operations on Thursday.

Current Prev close Change

(pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.9732 3.6663 + 30.69 7-day SHIBOR 3.9642 3.6375 + 32.67 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.

($1 = 6.38 Yuan)