* 7-day repo rate rises 2.34 bps to 4.3503 pct

* Dealers report ample liquidity in the market

* Reserve repo maturity, RRR payments lift key rate

By Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong

SHANGHAI, Feb 1 China's money rates edged up on Wednesday underpinned by a large number of reverse repurchase agreements maturing on Thursday and banks making payments to meet reserve requirement ratios (RRR) early in the month.

Improving liquidity in the banking system as retailers and individuals return cash to commercial banks after the week-long Lunar New Year, however, limited a sharp rise, dealers said.

"These two factors did not push up money rates sharply, meaning that funds in the market are sufficient for now," said a dealer at a Chinese bank in Shenzhen, referring to reverse repos maturing and RRR payments. "But these factors also mean that money demand is large."

The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate inched up 2.34 basis points to 4.3503 percent, from 4.3269 percent at the close on Tuesday.

The shortest overnight one-day repo rate rose to 2.9794 percent from 2.9653 percent, and the 14-day repo rate was up at 4.9953 percent from 4.9831 percent.

Dealers said a suspension of central bank open market operations also helped market liquidity.

The People's Bank of China halted this week's bill sales, 28-day repo, and is expected to suspend the 91-day repo this week.

In the bond market, interest rate swaps (IRS) rose in line with slightly higher money rates.

One-year IRS was at 3.18 percent, rising slightly from Tuesday's close of 3.12 percent, while benchmark five-year IRS gained slightly to 3.17 percent from 3.13 percent.

Current Prev close Change

(pct) (bps) 7-day repo 4.3503 4.3269 +2.34 7-day SHIBOR 4.3567 4.3142 +4.25 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.

($1 = 6.3310 Chinese yuan)