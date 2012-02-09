* January CPI hits 4.5 pct on year, higher than forecast

* Caps expectations of RRR cut in the near term

* 7-day repo rate falls 4.04 bps to 3.6763 pct

SHANGHAI, Feb 9 China's interest rate swaps rose on Thursday after higher-than-expected inflation data, which capped market expectations for an imminent cut in banks' reserve requirement ratio.

China's annual inflation rate accelerated to 4.5 percent in January, well ahead of market expectations and breaking a five-month trend of easing price pressures.

"The major reason is the CPI data. It was really higher than our forecast," said a dealer at a Chinese bank in Shanghai. "Now, the possibility of an RRR cut is lower."

One-year IRS rose 8 basis points to 3.28 percent from Wednesday's close of 3.20 percent, while the benchmark five-year IRS rose 5 bps to 3.40 percent from 3.35 percent.

But dealers said the IRS rate may have little room to rise further in the near term as the market had largely priced in the fact that the central bank would not cut RRR for now, and as market players expect no tightening policies this year.

In the money market, the bond repurchase rate fell back slightly on Thursday, as abundant liquidity offset the impact of the central bank's net drain via open market operations.

The central bank conducted a net drain of 44 billion yuan ($6.99 billion) from the banking system through its regular open market operations this week, according to Reuters calculations.

"Funding in the market is still ample," said a dealer at a Chinese bank in Shanghai. "But the CPI data has capped the likelihood of further easing policy, so the rate could rebound in coming days."

The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate dipped 4.04 bps to 3.6763 percent from 3.7167 percent at the close on Wednesday.

The 14-day repo rate fell to 3.8263 percent from 3.9384 percent, and the shortest overnight one-day repo rate fell to 2.6692 percent from 2.7746 percent.

Current Prev close Change

(pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.6763 3.7167 - 4.04 7-day SHIBOR 3.6708 3.7108 - 4.00 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.

($1 = 6.2945 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Yixin Chen and Jacqueline Wong)