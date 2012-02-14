* 7-day repo rate rises 13.33 bps to 3.7903 pct

* RRR payment and subscription for IPO lift money rate

SHANGHAI, Feb 14 China's money rates rose slightly on Tuesday due to caution over payments to meet extra bank reserve requirements and ahead of subscriptions for an initial public offering by China Communications Construction Co Ltd on Wednesday.

Retail and institution investors began subscribing for China Communications Construction's IPO from Feb 14 to 15.

Traditionally strong interest in new offers among retail investors could attract a huge amount of money into the stock market. Chinese IPOs typically surge on their listing debut.

Small- and medium-sized banks will have to meet payments for reserve requirement ratios on Feb. 15.

Dealers said money rates stayed high after the first quote led the market up at the start of trade.

"Someone borrowed a large amount of money at the beginning of today's trade, setting the stage for high quotes," said a dealer at a Chinese commercial bank in Shenzhen. "But after that initial spurt, the money situation was not tight."

The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate rose 13.33 basis points to 3.7903 percent from 3.6570 percent at the close on Monday.

The 14-day repo rate rose to 3.9467 percent from 3.8489 percent, and the shortest overnight one-day repo rate rose to 3.0084 percent from 2.6998 percent.

In the bond market, interest rate swaps (IRS) traded narrowly, supported by expectations policy will be loosened after Premier Wen Jiabao said that China would start to fine-tune its economic policies in the first quarter.

One-year IRS was at 3.25 percent, up slightly from Monday's close of 3.23 percent, while the benchmark five-year IRS rose to 3.37 percent from 3.33 percent.

Current Prev close Change

(pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.7903 3.6570 +13.33 7-day SHIBOR 3.7700 3.6515 +11.85 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.

($1 = 6.30 Chinese yuan)