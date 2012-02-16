* 7-day repo rate rises 43.51 bps to 4.3423 pct

* Maturity of reverse repo increases pressure on liquidity

* Market expects no immediate policy easing

By Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong

SHANGHAI, Feb 16 China's money rates jumped on Thursday as reverse repurchase agreements reaching maturity added more pressure on liquidity after banks met reserve requirement payments and completed subscriptions for an initial public offering on Wednesday.

Dealers said the People's Bank of China conducted 28-day reverse bond repurchase agreements with selected banks last month, which were due to mature.

The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate rose 43.51 basis points to 4.3423 percent from 3.9072 percent at the close on Wednesday.

The 14-day repo rate rose to 5.0268 percent from 4.1349 percent, and the shortest overnight one-day repo rate gained to 3.5155 percent from 3.0213 percent.

"We can feel the sentiment to lend money is weak from yesterday," said a dealer at a state bank in Shanghai. "Now, any move will make us cautious in lending money."

On Wednesday, small- and midium-sized banks met payments on reserve requirement ratios and subscribed for an initial public offering by China Communications Construction Co Ltd.

Dealers said they expected the IPO was likely to drain at least 100 billion yuan ($15.9 billion) from the banking system in subscription funds.

In the bond market, short-term interest rate swaps (IRS) rose in line with rising money rates, but long-term IRS fell slightly, with divergence in market views over the timing of expected policy changes.

Dealers said the central bank showed in its economic report that a further policy easing might not happen at once, which also capped the market's fervour.

One-year IRS was at 3.31 percent, up from Wednesday's close of 3.27 percent, while the benchmark five-year IRS dipped to 3.39 percent from 3.41 percent.

Current Prev close Change

(pct) (bps) 7-day repo 4.3423 3.9072 +43.51 7-day SHIBOR 4.3283 3.8850 +44.33 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.

($1 = 6.30 Chinese yuan)