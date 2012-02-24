* Liquidity ample as RRR cut takes effect
* Further rate declines expected next week
* But swap rates have rebounded moderately since Monday
* Effect of interbank liquidity on lending uncertain
By Gabriel Wildau
SHANGHAI, Feb 24 Money market rates
slumped in China's interbank market on Friday, as funds unlocked
by the cut in banks' required reserve ratio flooded the market.
The central bank announced the cut last Saturday, but Friday
was the first settlement date for required reserves following
the cut. That means that the funds previously locked up at the
central bank only began circulating on Friday.
"Things are very loose. Rates are dropping. There are lots
of funds in the market," said a dealer at a Chinese shareholding
bank in Shenzhen.
Transactions were clustered in the overnight market. Dealers
expect the rates for seven-day and longer maturities to fall
further next week, so they preferred to tap the overnight market
on Friday to meet immediate needs, while foregoing longer-dated
maturities.
As a result, the curve was inverted, with the one-day bond
repurchase rate at 4.6545 percent, compared with
4.4881 percent for seven-day repos.
The benchmark seven-day dropped by 101.75 basis points on
Friday compared with Thursday's close. The overnight rate fell
by 60.18 bps.
But the interest-rate swaps market showed signs that
expectations of forceful loosening over the next few months have
already begun to attenuate. On Monday, the first market day
after the RRR cut was announced, three-month IRS
fell as low as 3.48 percent. By midday Friday, the rate had
risen to 3.60 percent. Six-month and one-year IRS
followed a similar trajectory this week.
Traders expect rates to continue falling on Monday. The
seven-day rate may reach 3.5 percent next week, near where they
were in early February after the Spring Festival cash squeeze
subsided, but before the latest squeeze hit, one trader
predicted.
But it remains uncertain to what extent looser interbank
liquidity will spur banks to increase lending. New loans in
January were far below market expectations, and local media
reports have indicated that new lending so far in February has
also been weak.
Lower money market rates may enable banks to offer loans at
lower interest rates, spurring greater corporate demand for
credit. But for smaller banks near the threshold of the official
75 percent loan-to-deposit ratio, increased liquidity may have
limited impact, given the difficulty that some have had in
attracting deposits.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 4.4881 5.5056 -101.75
7-day SHIBOR 4.4817 5.4850 -100.33
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
