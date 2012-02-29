* Benchmar 7-day repo falls 18 bps

* Market cares what PBOC will do in Thursday's operations

* PBOC assures support in case of liquidity shortfall

* But difference in view over market situation delays action

By Lu Jianxin and Jacqueline Wong

SHANGHAI, Feb 29 China's short-term lending rates fell on Wednesday on improved liquidity, but trading remained cautious as institutions awaited next steps from the central bank that may hint of its views over the market's cash flow conditions, traders said.

The People's Bank of China has signalled that it may sell three-month bills and conduct bond repurchase business to mop up money in its open market operations on Thursday, but the scale of the sale was not known.

The PBOC has suspended bill issues in its regular open market operations since late last year in a move to help the market tide over a shortfall in flows due to factors such as cash calls during the Lunar New Year in late January.

The central bank earlier this month cut banks' reserve requirement ratios (RRR) for the first time this year, which took effect on Friday and injected about 400 billion yuan ($63.5 billion) into the financial system.

The RRR cut, aimed at compensating for less base money in the system due to less capital inflows into China, has sparked speculation in some circles of monetary easing.

The PBOC was quick to act to dampen such speculation, however. On Tuesday, it drained 10 billion yuan ($1.6 billion) from the market through 28-day repos.

"Liquidity conditions have become quite good after the bank reserve cut took effect last Friday," said a trader at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai.

"But banks are cautious to not be too aggressive in lending as they await the outcome of the PBOC's operations on Thursday."

The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate fell 18 basis points to 3.4785 percent at midday from 3.6550 percent at the close on Tuesday.

The one-week SHIBOR rate, a barometer of banks' willingness to lend, modelled after LIBOR, also dropped 18 bps.

DIFFERENCE

Sources told Reuters on Tuesday that the PBOC met with banks, saying it would inject money into the market if necessary to aid a liquidity shortage.

PBOC officials who were present at the meeting with primary dealers of the central bank's open market operations highlighted more market uncertainties this year compared with last year, adding that they warranted more attention, the sources said.

If there was a sudden crunch in liquidity, the PBOC would use open market operations to help the market, the officials were quoted as saying.

China's money market has seen periodical liquidity shortages since late 2010 in the aftermath of a slew of government tightening steps from October 2010 to July 2011 and because of temporary factors such as long holidays.

The market has been expecting the central bank to be generous with cash as the seven-day repo rate repeatedly hit multi-year highs, but the PBOC appears to be reading market conditions in a different way, analysts have said.

Amid inflationary pressures, still-high property prices that the government hopes to lower, and worries about too much off-balance-sheet banking activity, the PBOC is unlikely to reverse its monetary policy all of a sudden, analysts said.

Current Prev close Change

(pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.4785 3.6550 - 17.65 7-day SHIBOR 3.4717 3.6533 - 18.16 Note: Repo rate is weighted average.