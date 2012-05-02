* PBOC stops open market operations this week

* One-day, seven-day repo rates rise slightly

* Coming reserve demand pressures short-end of curve

* Liquidity situation expected to improve from next week

By Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney

SHANGHAI, May 2 China's short-term market lending rates were mixed on Wednesday as demand from banks for extra cash this week pushed the PBOC to signal a temporary halt to open market operations to supply money to the market, traders said.

The shortest one-day and seven-day bond repurchase rates edged up as banks set aside cash to meet reserve requirements for increased deposits at the end of May, to be paid on Friday.

But repo rates above 14 days were largely either flat or falling, indicating expectations that liquidity will improve from next week, traders said.

"While very short-term cash demand is still high, expectations are that the overall liquidity situation won't be so bad this month," said a trader at a major Chinese state-owned bank in Beijing.

The weighted average of the benchmark seven-day repo rate rose to 3.8064 percent from last Friday's close of 3.7772 percent, while the one-day rate advanced to 2.8483 percent from 2.8035 percent.

The 14-day repo rate was almost flat at 3.9247 percent, while the 21-day repo fell to 3.9360 percent from 3.9768 percent.

The market was closed for public holidays on Monday and Tuesday.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) on Wednesday did not survey primary dealers' demand for repos or bills as it usually does, indicating the central bank would pause open market operations this week, traders said.

There will be 52 billion yuan ($8.3 billion yuan) of PBOC bills maturing on Friday, which will result in a net injection into the market if the central bank does not drain money by selling new repos or bills through open market operations, traders said.

Chinese interest rate swaps were largely unchanged as market players do not believe the PBOC will cut interest rates any time soon given mixed signals from manufacturing data.

The benchmark five-year IRS edged up 2 basis points to 3.39 percent, while the 10-year IRS climbed 1 bp to 3.42 percent.

China's official purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to a 13-month high of 53.3 in April from 53.1 in March, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.

The HSBC PMI, geared to smaller firms, improved to 49.3 in April from 48.3 in March, but remained below the threshold of 50 that divides expansion from contraction.

Current Prev close Change

(pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.8064 3.7772 + 2.92 7-day SHIBOR 3.8000 3.7796 + 2.04 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.3 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Joseph Radford)