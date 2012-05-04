* Market divided on when the PBOC will ease via RRR cut
* IRS seem already at peak, will fall on signs of easing
* Some still see bank reserve ratio cut as likely in May
* PBOC appears wary of premature easing
By Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, May 4 Chinese interest rate swaps
were nearly flat on Friday as the market remained
divided over the timing of a possible cut in bank reserve
requirement ratios (RRR) by China's central bank to help
business conditions amid a slowing economy.
"IRS have largely reached their peak as the PBOC has lagged
behind the market's expectations in terms of easing liquidity,"
said a trader at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai.
"The market is now divided over when the central bank will
conduct its next RRR cut, with some still believing the cut will
come in May," he said. "Once the PBOC does this, IRS have the
potential to fall around 10 basis points on average."
By midday, the benchmark five-year IRS dropped
2 basis points to 3.38 percent. One-year IRS edged
up 2 bps to 2.27 percent while the 10-year IRS
fell 2 bps to 3.42 percent.
The market has been expecting the PBOC to ease monetary
policy in response to a slowdown in the economy since the fourth
quarter. But the central bank has remained wary of easing
prematurely while inflationary pressures persist at home and as
economic uncertainties weigh on global financial markets.
The PBOC cut deposit reserve requirement ratios for
commercial banks twice in November and February, injecting about
800 billion yuan ($127 billion), but the market has been
expecting another RRR cut since mid-April when China's
first-quarter GDP growth dropped to a nearly three-year low.
The central bank appears to be increasingly willing to use
open market operations to help adjust liquidity supply. It
injected cash into the markets in 11 out of the 16 weeks this
year, resulting in a net injection of 363 billion yuan into the
banking system.
While an RRR cut increases long-term money supply, supplying
liquidity via open market operations, such as through reverse
bond repurchase agreements, only helps liquidity in the short
term, traders said.
Money market rates were largely stable on Friday after the
PBOC injected a large amount of cash via reverse repos this week
to help ease a short-term squeeze caused by banks' setting aside
extra reserve requirements at the beginning of the month.
The PBOC injected a total of 117 billion yuan this week,
compared with 64 billion yuan last week.
The weighted average of the benchmark seven-day repo rate
edged lower to 3.8419 percent from Thursday's
close of 3.8473 percent.
The one-day rate inched up to 2.9688 percent
from 2.9643 percent, while the 14-day repo rate
fell slightly to 3.8258 percent from 3.8474 percent.
Current Prev close Change
(pct) (bps)
7-day repo 3.8419 3.8473 - 0.54
7-day SHIBOR 3.8292 3.8529 - 2.37
Note: Repo rate is weighted average.
($1 = 6.3 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)