* Finmin will auction 60 billion yuan on Thursday

* Offset impact of 65 billion yuan maturing in reverse repo

* Market expects c.bank will inject funds via open market

By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney

SHANGHAI, May 8 China's money rates fell on Tuesday, with the overnight repo rate down by about 50 basis points on market expectations that central bank will ensure that money in the system will be adequate.

China's finance ministry will auction 60 billion yuan ($9.51 billion) of six-month deposits to commercial banks on Thursday, which will largely offset the impact of a 65 billion yuan of reverse repos which will mature this week. Maturing reverse repos drain liquidity.

The net result of central bank operations is expected to result in additional cash in the markets. A total of 102 billion central bank bills and repos will mature this week, which will be moderated by the People's Bank of China (PBOC) decision to drain 20 billion yuan via 28-day bond repurchase agreements on Tuesday.

"Funds in the market are really sufficient for now," said a dealer at a Chinese bank in Shenzhen. "There is a high possibility for the central bank to inject money into market this week."

Dealers believe the central bank signalled intentions to keep short-term market money conditions relatively relaxed when it injected funds via unexpected seven-day reverse repos on May 3, even though liquidity was already seen as adequate.

Some market participants believe the decision indicates the PBOC is using reverse repos as a stop-gap measure to avoid having to lower bank reserve requirement ratios, which would result in a longer term increase in the money supply.

The weighted average of the benchmark seven-day repo rate edged down to 3.6989 percent from Monday's close of 3.7551 percent.

The one-day rate slumped to 2.4821 percent from 2.9687 percent, while the 14-day repo rate fell to 3.8622 percent from 3.8800 percent.

Chinese interest rate swaps was almost unchanged on Tuesday, while the benchmark five-year IRS inched up 1 basis points to 3.41 percent.

One year IRS was unchanged at 2.29 percent while the 10-year IRS rose 1 bps to 3.51 percent.

Current Prev close Change

(pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.6989 3.7551 - 5.62 7-day SHIBOR 3.6917 3.7729 - 8.12 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.3079 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Ramya Venugopal)