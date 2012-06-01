* Key 7-day repo rises around 20 bps on bond sale

* China Shipbuilding to issue 8.1 bln yuan in bonds

* 1-year IRS at lowest since Nov 2010 on ample funds

* Official PMI in May at weakest reading so far this year

By Chen Yixin and Gabriel Wildau

SHANGHAI, June 1 China's key money rate rebounded by 20 basis points on Friday, as banks put money aside to subscribe to a major convertible bond sale next week, after slipping to its lowest in more than a year the day before in a market awash with ample liquidity.

China Shipbuilding Industry will issue around 8.1 billion yuan ($1.27 billion) in convertible bonds on Monday. Banks must place money in a special account in order to subscribe to IPOs or bond offerings.

But one-year interest-rate swaps fell to an 18-month low for a second straight day on Friday, as market liquidity remained ample and with further monetary policy easing expected in coming months, a dealer said. The rate hit an intraday low of 2.32 percent, its lowest since November 2010.

The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate rose 19.75 bps to 2.3675 percent near midday after closing at a 13-month low of 2.1600 on Thursday.

"The (seven-day) rate is mostly below 2.4 percent, which means money is still ample in the market," said a dealer at a Chinese commercial bank in Shenzhen.

Dealers said money rates could remain low in coming days on expectations that policymakers will follow up their recent cut in banks' reserve requirement ratios with a reduction in benchmark interest rates, in response to a slowdown in the domestic economy.

China's economy has started to feel the effects of global uncertainties such as the euro zone debt crisis, underscored by a bigger-than-expected drop in the official purchasing managers' index (PMI) to 50.4 in May, the weakest reading this year.

A spate of modest stimulus measures announced over the last month has sent a powerful signal to the market that the government will support the economy with accommodative policy, traders said.

Current Prev close Change

(pct) (bps) 7-day repo 2.3675 2.1700 +19.75 7-day SHIBOR 2.3442 2.1375 +20.67 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.3690 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Edmund Klamann)