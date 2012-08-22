* Overnight rate drops 41 bps on c.bank reverse repos * But repos extending through month-end still near 7-week highs * Bond market also feeling pinch from tight liquidity * Longer-term bond rates show some optimism on macro-economy By Gabriel Wildau SHANGHAI, Aug 22 China's money rates were mixed on Wednesday, as Tuesday's central bank cash injection pushed down the overnight rate, while month-end factors pushed up the price of repo loans maturing next month. The central bank injected 220 billion yuan ($34.61 billion) into the banking system through reverse repos on Tuesday. That was the largest one-day gross injection via open market operations this year, but 150 billion yuan of that total was via seven-day instruments, which will mature before month-end, when cash demand is at its highest. "Yesterday's short-term funding can't really do much to help the cross-month shortage," said a trader at an Asian bank in Shanghai. The weighted-average overnight bond repurchase rate , which closed at a seven-week high of 3.5036 percent on Tuesday, plummeted to 3.0909 percent near midday on Wednesday, as cash from Tuesday's repos entered the system. But the benchmark seven-day repo rate ticked up 5.43 basis points to 3.7996 near midday. The 14-day rate, which also closed at a seven-week high on Tuesday, was essentially flat at 4.5375 percent. Traders now believe a cut in bank required reserve ratio is unlikely this month, as the People's Bank of China has clearly signalled its intention to rely on reverse repos to maintain liquidity. Interbank rates often spike at month-end because the largest commercial banks, the main net suppliers of liquidity to the interbank market, usually cut interbank lending in this period. They do this as a buffer against an expected liquidity loss as smaller rivals poach large chunks of their deposits in the last few days of each month to meet the required loan-to-deposit ratio and other regulatory thresholds. In the bond market, the Reuters reference rate on one-year government bonds rose 2.30 bps to 2.5320 percent, a new three-month high. Bond yields have risen steadily since the one-year rate bottomed out at 2.2209 percent in early July following the central bank's interest rate cut. Short-term rates have risen the most, reflecting tightening of liquidity, and the curve has flattened. But yields on longer-term paper, which tend to reflect expectations about the macro-economy, have also risen. The reference rate on 10-year government bonds rose to 3.3590 percent on Wednesday, up from its recent low of 3.2818 percent in mid-July. Traders say this partially reflects signs that the government is quietly resorting to the kind of investment-led economic stimulus seen in 2008/09. "The central government isn't officially announcing a stimulus this time. I see local governments taking the lead. But they're doing a lot of the same things. We've seen a lot of announcements of new infrastructure projects," said a bond trader at another Asian bank in Shanghai. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.7996 3.7453 + 5.43 7-day SHIBOR 3.8000 3.7458 + 5.42 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.3562 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)