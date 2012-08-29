* PBOC tests 28-day reverse repo demand, dampens RRR cut hopes * PBOC expected to keep short-term funding costs stable By Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, Aug 29 China's benchmark money market rate jumped 43 basis points on Wednesday, rebounding from the two-month low it hit on Tuesday, after the central bank surveyed primary dealers on potential demand for 28-day reverse bond repurchase agreements for the first time ever. The survey, aimed at maintaining market liquidity without re-inflating asset bubbles, implied that the People's Bank of China (PBOC) is likely to further delay a much-anticipated cut in banks' required reserve ratio (RRR), traders said. The PBOC routinely surveys traders one day before regular open market operations on Tuesday and Thursday. Expectations of a new RRR cut have lingered in the market since June, even though the PBOC had already twice cut both official interest rates and RRRs this year to counter a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy. Among other considerations, however, authorities appear concerned that pouring more long-term money into the system may not actually help, given that the slowing economy is actually trimming its capital demand, in particular for medium- and long-term funds. GUIDANCE The benchmark seven-day repo rate surged 42.88 bps to 3.5251 percent at midday. On Tuesday, it hit its lowest level since late June amid improved liquidity in the market. "The roller-coaster trading implies market is responding to the PBOC's new strategy of using its reverse repos to guide money market rates," a trader at another Chinese state-owned bank in Beijing said. "An increased range of tenors in PBOC reverse repos will make it easier for the PBOC to adjust short-term funding costs. Its intention appears to be maintaining the stability of short-term funding costs for now." If the PBOC keeps its seven-day reverse repo unchanged on Thursday against Tuesday's 3.4 percent, the secondary market's rate of 3.09 percent on Tuesday would imply that banks that lend at lower rates would lose money, traders said. This situation caused a rebound in market rates, they said. The PBOC has relied on regularly injecting and draining cash through reverse repos since May, but traders said the short tenor of the repos, first limited to 7 days, had the effect of draining base money. The central bank began to increase its use of 14-day reverse repos in recent weeks, and now appears poised to add the longer 28-day reverse repo contract to the mix. It has also pledged to use money market operations as its key tool to guide interest rates as part of a liberalisation and reform of the way borrowing costs are set. China's interest rate swaps were stable in a consolidation after their recent jumps sparked by investor disappointment at the PBOC's reluctant to take further monetary easing steps. The benchmark onshore five-year IRS stood at 3.07 percent by midday against 3.06 percent at Tuesday's close. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.5251 3.0963 +42.88 7-day SHIBOR 3.5297 3.0817 +44.62 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.3511 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Eric Meijer)