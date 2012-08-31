* Seven-day repo rate drops but remains above 3.5 pct * Monthly volatility slows as PBOC keeps its rate stable * Signs of mutual influence of PBOC/money market rates * Expectations of PBOC easing step at weekend weaken By Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, Aug 31 China's benchmark money market rate fell slightly on Friday but remained above 3.5 percent after a month of relatively restrained movements, traders said. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has been using short-term reverse repos since May, mainly of seven-day tenors, to adjust liquidity in the market's main money rate, the seven-day repo rate. The central bank appears to refer to money market rates when setting reverse repo rates, and banks and other institutions are increasingly accepting PBOC rate decisions on reverse repos as guidance to the wider money market, traders said. As a result, in August the weighted average seven-day repo rate showed its lowest volatility since April 2010. "The PBOC's injection of short-term liquidity via reverse repos - and its decision to keep the seven-day reverse repo rate stable - has helped stabilise short-term funding costs in the money market," said a trader at an Asian bank in Shanghai. "The trend is likely to continue in coming weeks at least." In trading on Friday, the seven-day repo rate edged down 8.7 basis points to 3.5143 percent at midday. In its open market operations in August, the PBOC kept the rate of its seven-day reverse repos unchanged at 3.35 percent until Aug. 21, when it let it rise 5 bps. It has since kept the new rate unchanged. With the central bank's seven-day reverse repo now at 3.4 percent, banks need at least a rate of 3.5 percent for seven-day re-lending, traders said, adding that the seven-day repo rate is now largely moving around the PBOC's rate by a 20-bp difference in either direction. RRR CUT EXPECTATIONS WEAKEN The market has been expecting the PBOC to reduce banks' reserve requirement ratio (RRR) since late June but the central bank appears to be conservative after having cut RRR twice and reduced interest rates twice this year to counter a sharp slowdown of the world's second-largest economy. Such expectations have intensified each Friday for a possible cut at the weekend, but as the PBOC has stepped up its reverse repo business recently, expectations of an RRR cut at this weekend have been greatly weakened, traders said. The PBOC pledged this week to use market operations as its key tool to guide interest rates as part of liberalisation and a reform of the way borrowing costs are set. "As long as the PBOC keeps its market operations rate largely stable, movements of money market rates will be confined," said a trader at a Chinese brokerage in Shanghai. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.5143 3.6013 - 8.70 7-day SHIBOR 3.5108 3.5842 - 7.34 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.3475 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Eric Meijer)