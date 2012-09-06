* 7-day repo rate fell 2.73 bps to 3.4002 pct * C.bank lowers 7-day reverse repo rate to 3.35 pct * Spread between one-day and 7-day repo at 126 bps By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, Sept 6 China's benchmark seven-day money rate fell slightly on Thursday after the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the seven-day reverse repurchase contract rate lower at 3.35 percent, down from 3.4 percent. The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate dropped 2.73 basis points to 3.4002 percent from 3.4275 percent at the close on Wednesday. The shortest overnight one-day repo rate fell to 2.1404 percent from 2.1548 percent. Dealers said their willingness to lend and borrow funds was constrained by the large spread between the one-day and seven-day repo rates. It stood at 126 basis points, compared with the usual range of 40-80 bps. "The one-day rate is too low to lend, but the seven-day rate is too high to borrow," said a dealer at a Chinese commercial bank in Beijing. Traders said the spread was caused by high guidance from the central bank that does not accurately reflect near-term market demand. "The demand for overnight repos is quite high right now and that is the true reflection of the current market situation," said a dealer at another Chinese bank in Beijing. "But the seven-day rate reflects the central banks' reverse repo rate." China's central bank drained a net 52 billion yuan ($8.19 billion) from the money market via bond reverse repurchase agreements this week, the second net drain since late August. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.4002 3.4275 - 2.73 7-day SHIBOR 3.4017 3.4275 - 2.58 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.3492 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)