* 7-day repo rate falls 1.22 bps to 3.3906 pct * China will release CPI data on Sunday * Dealers expect money rates may rise next week * Quarter-end, national holiday boost cash demand By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, Sept 7 China's money rates were little changed on Friday as market players await the release of key economic data on Sunday, which the central bank looks to when setting new policy directions. China will begin releasing a series of economic data, including the key consumer price index (CPI), from September 9. A Reuters poll shows that economists believe China's CPI could rebound to 2 percent on August, up from July's 1.8 percent. Dealers expected money rates to show more volatility next week as interbank market participants prepare to meet quarter-end requirements due at the end of September, including loan-to-deposit ratios, aggravated by potential cash withdrawal demand during the nine-day-long National Day holiday in the first week of October. "The demand for short-term repos will be stronger than before, and due to the cautious mood, longer-term rates could rise next week," said a dealer at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai. The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate edged down 1.22 basis points to 3.3906 percent from 3.4028 percent at the close on Thursday. The 14-day repo rate inched up to 3.4895 percent from 3.4860 percent, and the shortest overnight one-day repo rate was almost flat at 2.1406 percent. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.3906 3.4028 - 1.22 7-day SHIBOR 3.3908 3.4017 - 1.09 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.34 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Eric Meijer)