* Longer-term 14-day rates leap up 50 bps * 7-day repo at highest since February, rises 8.5 bps to 4.5128 pct * IRS up mildly * Traders looking for more liquidity injection from c.bank By Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, Sept 24 China's money rates rose on Monday, with the benchmark seven-day repurchase rate opening at its highest level since late February, as banks and traders hoard cash in the run-up to a week-long holiday and the end of the third quarter. The rise occurred even after the central bank injected a sizable chunk of liquidity during open market operations last week, pouring a net 101 billion yuan ($16.02 billion) into the interbank system through a mixture of short-term reverse repurchase agreements. The weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate gained 8.51 basis points to 4.5128 percent from 4.4277 percent at close on Friday. The 14-day repo rate leapt up 50 basis point to 4.7908 percent, while the shortest overnight one-day repo rate also rose slightly to 4.3860 percent. "Today is still tight, even the big banks are borrowing funds," said a trader at a bank in Shanghai. "I predict that in the three days before the end of the month, banks are still going to be borrowing non-stop, although the central bank's reverse-repo issuance tomorrow might alleviate the situation a bit." In the bond market, interest rate swaps (IRS) also rose. One-year IRS was at 3.25 percent, up from Friday's close of 3.1900 percent, while the benchmark five-year IRS rose to 3.24 percent from 3.20 percent. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 4.5128 4.4277 + 8.51 7-day SHIBOR 4.4975 4.4258 + 7.17 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.3053 Chinese yuan) (Additional reporting by Liu Xin; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)