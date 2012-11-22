* Rates steady as traders say balance found * Trading band narrow since month-start * Longer tenors tighter ahead of year-end demand SHANGHAI, Nov 22 China's money rates crept upwards on Thursday morning but stayed within a narrow trading band that has held firm since the start of the month, as traders said rates were near a balanced level. The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate rose 2.9 basis points to 3.2323 percent from 3.2033 percent at the close on Wednesday. The 14-day repo rate edged higher to 3.5009 percent from 3.4620 percent, and the one-day repo rate rose to 2.3249 percent from 2.3110 percent. Since the 7-day rate peaked at 4.317 at the end of October, the key borrowing rate has largely held in a narrow band between 3.100 and 3.300 percent, as traders cited an equilibrium of supply and demand. The longer 28- and 14-day repo rates and the shortest overnight rate have displayed similar patterns, and market participants have suggested that recent moves are simply small corrections back towards moving averages. As the market expected, the central bank roughly balanced fund drains and injections for the week in its open market operations on Thursday morning, withdrawing a weekly net 24 billion yuan ($3.85 billion) from the system. The bank injected 89 billion yuan in seven- and 14-day reverse repurchase agreements, adding to 114 billion yuan injected on Tuesday. Traders added that short-term money supply was already loose -- the overnight rate rose slightly but was still below a month average -- but longer-term tenors were tighter ahead of an annual spike in cash demand at the year-end. This was reflected in tighter longer-term tenors. The 28-day rate rose 15.13 bps to 4.0247 percent from 3.8734 percent. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.2323 3.2033 + 2.90 7-day SHIBOR 3.2183 3.1975 + 2.08 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.2302 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)