* Benchmark rate up 2 bps to 3.24 pct * C.bank conducts first net injection of 2013 By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney SHANGHAI, Jan 31 China's money rates rose slightly on Thursday on strong cash demand, but the People's Bank of China (PBOC) kept the money market stable by conducting a net cash injection through open-market operations. The PBOC injected a net 59 billion yuan ($9.48 billion) into the banking system this week, the first net weekly injection of 2013. The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate rose 2 basis points to 3.24 percent from 3.22 percent at the close on Wednesday. The 14-day repo rate rose to 3.57 percent from 3.31 percent, and the one-day repo rate rose to 2.32 percent from 2.11 percent. Dealers said money rates have little space to move sharply as the central bank has clearly shown it intends to keep money conditions stable through short-term liquidity operations. Dealers observed especially strong demand for funds with tenors maturing after the Lunar New Year holiday and the next two reserve requirement adjustment periods. The weighted-average 21-day repurchase rate hit 4.17 percent, the highest level of 2013. It was at 4.07 percent at the close on Wednesday. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.2466 3.2243 + 2.23 7-day SHIBOR 3.2330 3.2360 - 0.30 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. ($1 = 6.21 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)