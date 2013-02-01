* 7-day benchmark repo rate rises 7 bps to 3.32 pct * Banks stocking cash for upcoming holiday * Benchmark five-year IRS up at 3.74 pct SHANGHAI, Feb 1 China's money rates rose slightly on Friday as dealers prepared for the upcoming Spring Festival holiday, despite a net injection by the central bank during open market operations on Thursday. The benchmark weighted-average seven-day bond repurchase rate rose 7 basis points to 3.32 percent from 3.25 percent at the close on Thursday. The 14-day repo rate rose to 3.65 percent from 3.57 percent, and the one-day repo rate rose to 2.69 percent from 2.32 percent. Dealers said Chinese banks are accumulating cash for a seasonal surge in withdrawals over the upcoming week-long Spring Festival holiday which begins on Feb. 9. In the bond market, interest rate swaps (IRS) rose slightly on Friday. One-year IRS was at 3.1400 percent, up from Thursday's close of 3.1200 percent, while the benchmark five-year IRS rose to 3.7400 percent from 3.6900 percent. Current Prev close Change (pct) (bps) 7-day repo 3.3237 3.2525 +7.12 7-day SHIBOR 3.3400 3.2330 +10.70 Note: Repo rate is weighted average. (Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)